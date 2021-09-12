FHS’ Deacon wins Friday Night Lights girls open

KERNERSVILLE — Freedom’s Katie Deacon scored another category win late Friday, winning the girls open portion of the Mount Tabor-hosted Friday Night Lights XC Festival at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Deacon timed in at 20:09.80 in the 5K run, pacing the Lady Patriots to a 10th-place team finish in the category. She was followed by Lady Patriots teammates Emily Kania (33rd, 22:45.70), Leah Kirksey (39th, 22:54.80), McKenna Carver (116th, 27:38.30) and Kennedy Carswell (125th, 31:06.80), as well as by East Burke’s Meah Walsh (129th, 21:51.80).

On the boys side, Freedom’s Colby Anderson (18:28.70) was the top local in 29th as the Patriots were scored 17th as a team in the boys open category. Following him were FHS teammates Joseph Hover (36th, 18:44.30), Christopher Brittain (62nd, 19:19.10), Caden Reece (166th, 22:18.60), Asher Ellis (194th, 23:38.60), Parker Brown (202nd, 24:13.20) and Nate Carswell (218th, 28:32.30).

