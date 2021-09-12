 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FHS’ Deacon wins Friday Night Lights girls open
0 comments
H.S. Cross Country

FHS’ Deacon wins Friday Night Lights girls open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091321-mnh-sports-hs-xc-latefrigamer-p1

Freedom's Katie Deacon displays her medal after winning the girls open portion of the Mount Tabor-hosted Friday Night Lights XC Festival in Kernersville on Friday.

 Submitted photo

KERNERSVILLE — Freedom’s Katie Deacon scored another category win late Friday, winning the girls open portion of the Mount Tabor-hosted Friday Night Lights XC Festival at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Deacon timed in at 20:09.80 in the 5K run, pacing the Lady Patriots to a 10th-place team finish in the category. She was followed by Lady Patriots teammates Emily Kania (33rd, 22:45.70), Leah Kirksey (39th, 22:54.80), McKenna Carver (116th, 27:38.30) and Kennedy Carswell (125th, 31:06.80), as well as by East Burke’s Meah Walsh (129th, 21:51.80).

On the boys side, Freedom’s Colby Anderson (18:28.70) was the top local in 29th as the Patriots were scored 17th as a team in the boys open category. Following him were FHS teammates Joseph Hover (36th, 18:44.30), Christopher Brittain (62nd, 19:19.10), Caden Reece (166th, 22:18.60), Asher Ellis (194th, 23:38.60), Parker Brown (202nd, 24:13.20) and Nate Carswell (218th, 28:32.30).

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watt reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert