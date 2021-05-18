FHS golf state champs are county athletes of week

Freedom girls golfers Albany Bock, Anna Czarkowski and Christina Fisher are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau athletes of the week for May 10-15.

The three Lady Patriots won the program’s and Burke County’s first state title in the sport last Tuesday at the NCHSAA 3A state championships at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club near Pinehurst, dominating the competition to win by 18 strokes. Bock, a senior, and Czarkowski, a sophomore, shot matching rounds of 12-over par 84 to finish tied for third place in the event, shortened from its normal 36 holes to 18. Fisher tied for 24th with a 95 with FHS at 236.

Bock’s and Czarkowski’s performances were Freedom’s top individual state finishes at the 3A state level and the county’s best showings at state in at least the last dozen years.

The Lady Patriots also won the 3A West Regional and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championships alongside teammates Baila Hoke, Hanna Piercy, Grace Norris and Kaylen Best.

