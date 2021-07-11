FHS’ Hemphill added to East-West girls basketball roster

GREENSBORO — Recent Freedom High graduate Danisha Hemphill is a late addition for the West squad in the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game, according to Lady Patriots coach Amber Reddick.
Hemphill will join fellow FHS grad Adair Garrison on the team, giving the Lady Patriots two players on the roster for a second straight year after Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise both were included a season ago. Hemphill is FHS’ 13th all-time selection for the game, slated for July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Appearances by Hemphill and Garrison will mark the fifth straight year FHS has been selected for the girls game, boys game, or both after Fletcher Abee and Madison Bailey both played in 2019, former boys coach and current school principal Casey Rogers led the West staff in 2018, and Ariyana Williams was on the girls roster in 2017.
“I'm looking forward to getting to see them play one more time,” Reddick said of Hemphill and Garrison. “Two players two years in a row is pretty cool.”
Hemphill, recently named Freedom’s female athlete of the year for 2020-21, also was given Burke County high school girls player of the year honors after a senior season where she led all county players with 21.0 points per game as FHS pulled off a second straight undefeated regular season. She was second in the county with 3.0 steals per game, tied for fifth in the county with 2.0 assists per contest, sported a team-leading .770 free-throw percentage and averaged 6.0 rebounds per game.
She also was named All-District 10 and All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, starring as Freedom advanced to the regional semifinal round for a third straight season. Hemphill led or co-led the Lady Patriots in each of the last 10 games, scoring 30-plus on two occasions.
The West squad will be coached by North Lincoln’s Brad Mangum, who previously had stints at West Caldwell, Foard and Alexander Central at the prep level, as well as a short stay as an assistant women’s coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He will be assisted by Southern Alamance’s Amy Sarratt.
