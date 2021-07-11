FHS’ Hemphill added to East-West girls basketball roster

GREENSBORO — Recent Freedom High graduate Danisha Hemphill is a late addition for the West squad in the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game, according to Lady Patriots coach Amber Reddick.

Hemphill will join fellow FHS grad Adair Garrison on the team, giving the Lady Patriots two players on the roster for a second straight year after Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise both were included a season ago. Hemphill is FHS’ 13th all-time selection for the game, slated for July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Appearances by Hemphill and Garrison will mark the fifth straight year FHS has been selected for the girls game, boys game, or both after Fletcher Abee and Madison Bailey both played in 2019, former boys coach and current school principal Casey Rogers led the West staff in 2018, and Ariyana Williams was on the girls roster in 2017.

“I'm looking forward to getting to see them play one more time,” Reddick said of Hemphill and Garrison. “Two players two years in a row is pretty cool.”