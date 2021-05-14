FHS sweeps awards in NWC golf; girls soccer, boys tennis all-conference announced

A stellar spring on the course has the Freedom girls and boys golf teams reaping more rewards in the form of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference individual honors as the league released its all-conference lists for those two sports plus girls soccer and boys tennis.

Following this week’s triumph at the NCHSAA 3A state championships, the Lady Patriots’ Albany Bock and Christina Fisher were named girls co-golfers of the year. Freedom’s Alex Bock was named the league’s boys golfer of the year after a sixth-place finish at state. And Rob Scott, who guided both teams, earned nods for coach of the year in both boys and girls.

As the Lady Pats won their first-ever state title by 18 strokes Tuesday at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club in West End, Albany Bock, a senior, tied with teammate Anna Czarkowski for third overall with a round of 12-over par 84, marking the best rounds at state by a Burke County player, boys or girls, in at least a dozen years.

Bock’s aggregate regular season scoring average was 38.2. She tied with Fisher at 3-over par for the season with the bottom two scores removed for NWC standings purposes. And both won three of the five NWC matches this spring, tying atop one of them.