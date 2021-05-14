FHS sweeps awards in NWC golf; girls soccer, boys tennis all-conference announced

A stellar spring on the course has the Freedom girls and boys golf teams reaping more rewards in the form of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference individual honors as the league released its all-conference lists for those two sports plus girls soccer and boys tennis.
Following this week’s triumph at the NCHSAA 3A state championships, the Lady Patriots’ Albany Bock and Christina Fisher were named girls co-golfers of the year. Freedom’s Alex Bock was named the league’s boys golfer of the year after a sixth-place finish at state. And Rob Scott, who guided both teams, earned nods for coach of the year in both boys and girls.
As the Lady Pats won their first-ever state title by 18 strokes Tuesday at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club in West End, Albany Bock, a senior, tied with teammate Anna Czarkowski for third overall with a round of 12-over par 84, marking the best rounds at state by a Burke County player, boys or girls, in at least a dozen years.
Bock’s aggregate regular season scoring average was 38.2. She tied with Fisher at 3-over par for the season with the bottom two scores removed for NWC standings purposes. And both won three of the five NWC matches this spring, tying atop one of them.
Fisher, another senior, tied for 24th at state with a round of 95 to add to the winning total. Her regular season aggregate scoring average was 39.0. She had a streak of 10 consecutive medalist finishes spanning her sophomore through senior years. She won 11 of her final 13 prep matches.
The Lady Patriots also won the NWC 3A/4A championship, with Fisher the medalist in the regular season finale, along with the 3A West Regional where Czarkowski, also named All-NWC, led the team with a third-place finish.
Alex Bock, a freshman, notched the Patriot boys’ best-ever state finish with a sixth-place outcome this spring, shooting an even-par 72 on Monday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. It was the county’s best boys finish at state in at least a dozen years. Bock won the 3A West Regional, Burke’s first in six years, and was the NWC’s individual champion. His regular season aggregate scoring average was under par 35.6. With his lowest two scores removed for NWC numbers, he finished 4-under for the season. He won four of the league’s five matches.
It is Scott’s fourth straight NWC girls coach of the year nod and his first on the boys side after both of his squads’ stellar performances, with the boys also earning All-NWC nods for Lawson Biggerstaff, Michael Cates and Brent Perkins.
After a fourth-place finish in the NWC standings, the Freedom girls soccer team’s Abby Bryant, Skylar Georges and Kaylee Ollis were named all-conference.
Georges led the team in scoring with seven goals and in assists with five for a team-leading total of 19 points. Bryant added two goals and two assists. And Ollis logged 85 saves in goal for FHS this spring, averaging 7.1 per game.
Individual awards were distributed to Hickory’s Madeline Mostellar (player of the year), Watauga’s Shaelyn Sheaff (offensive player of the year), and St. Stephens’ Olivia Beane (defensive player of the year) and Tina Voudouris (coach of the year).
And in boys tennis, Freedom’s lone All-NWC bid went to Adam Xiong. He was the team’s No. 1 singles player and half of the Patriots’ No. 1 duo in doubles play, leading the team in wins in both categories.
The sport’s individual awards went to Hickory’s Griffin Lovern (player of the year) and Jon Graham (coach of the year).
