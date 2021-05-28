FHS two-sport standout Dula headed to Ferrum

At Freedom High, Damien Dula is known for his electric athleticism and big smile.
Now, he’ll continue his two-sport career at the collegiate level after signing Friday morning.
The FHS graduate, who has excelled for the Patriots in both football as a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner and baseball as an outfielder over the past four years, will continue playing both games at Ferrum College in Virginia starting this fall.
“The (Ferrum) coaching staffs seemed like they really wanted me to succeed,” Dula said. “They were talking about how I’d change the culture. They really like me and I’m wanted up there, so I just wanted to go somewhere I was wanted and could compete. (Being able to play two sports) really put them on top.”
In an abbreviated senior season on the gridiron, Dula caught 24 passes for 183 yards (fifth in county) and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had 32 tackles (one for loss), three pass breakups and a forced fumble. Dula was named All-Burke County second team.
As a junior, Dula reeled in 51 passes for 554 yards (sixth in county), and eight scores. He racked up 36 tackles (two for loss) on defense. After the season, he was named both second team all-county and All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. He said his favorite FHS football game was that season, when the Patriots scored a thrilling 46-42 home win over NWC foe Alexander Central after converting back-to-back onside kicks.
Dula was primarily a defensive starter as a sophomore, serving as one of the Patriots’ leading tacklers and pass defenders with an interception and fumble recovery. He was a late-season varsity call-up as a freshman, playing on both sides of the ball in FHS’ final two 2017 games after serving as one of the JV team’s top scoring threats for most of the fall.
“He’s been a huge part of the team for all the coaches he’s played for and all the programs he’s been a part of,” said FHS football coach Justin Hawn. “He’s an extremely knowledgeable player. He can play almost any position on the field. Ferrum is definitely getting a good one with him.
“He can play on the offensive or defensive side, so that gives him plenty of options, especially at a school like Ferrum where they’re going to put him in the best position possible to succeed. That’s something that will help him going forward.”
So far this spring in a short season, Dula has stolen six bases, making him the only FHS player with more than one. He also leads the team with a .292 batting average and has scored four runs.
In his most recent full-length prep baseball season in the spring of 2019 (before his junior season ended prematurely due to the pandemic), Dula was named second-team all-county after scoring 16 runs, stealing 15 bases (tied for first in county) and tallied seven RBIs. A 1-0 home win over McDowell in that year’s NWC Tournament is his top baseball memory from FHS.
He’s a four-year player on the diamond, as well, competing for the JV Patriots as a freshman.
“This year more than ever, he’s just been a great leader,” said Freedom baseball coach Clint Zimmerman. “It’s been hard for us dealing with COVID. We’ve had some ups and downs and some quarantines. He’s just been really consistent with his leadership and positive impact on this team and on the younger kids. It’s really good when a guy like Damien gets this opportunity.
“From a baseball standpoint, when he gets on base, he’s a terror. He’s really good in the outfield, and his arm strength has come a long way. He’s just turned into a really good baseball player.”
The Panthers compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference of NCAA Division III. They are coached by Cleive Adams in football and Ryan Brittle in baseball.
“I hope to maintain a 4.0 GPA,” said Dula, who plans to major in sports management. “I want to start my first year and get a ring in the ODAC.
“I want to thank my family, my coaches and, most importantly, God.”
