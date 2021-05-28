FHS two-sport standout Dula headed to Ferrum

Dula was primarily a defensive starter as a sophomore, serving as one of the Patriots’ leading tacklers and pass defenders with an interception and fumble recovery. He was a late-season varsity call-up as a freshman, playing on both sides of the ball in FHS’ final two 2017 games after serving as one of the JV team’s top scoring threats for most of the fall.

“He’s been a huge part of the team for all the coaches he’s played for and all the programs he’s been a part of,” said FHS football coach Justin Hawn. “He’s an extremely knowledgeable player. He can play almost any position on the field. Ferrum is definitely getting a good one with him.

“He can play on the offensive or defensive side, so that gives him plenty of options, especially at a school like Ferrum where they’re going to put him in the best position possible to succeed. That’s something that will help him going forward.”

So far this spring in a short season, Dula has stolen six bases, making him the only FHS player with more than one. He also leads the team with a .292 batting average and has scored four runs.