Five Burke County prep basketball teams made the state playoffs as the NCHSAA released its postseason brackets Saturday night, with the Freedom boys earning the highest seed of the five.

The Draughn boys and girls, the East Burke girls, the Freedom girls and the Patton boys also advanced the state playoffs across three different classifications.

The Patriots (19-5), the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular-season champions, were awarded the No. 3 seed in the 3A West bracket and will stay home for the first three rounds if they can advance. They will face a familiar foe when they host Tuesday’s first-round game, taking on league opponent Ashe County (12-13), the No. 30 seed.

Freedom, which is in the playoffs for the second straight season after earning a No. 4 seed and advancing to the second round last year, swept the Huskies in the regular season, winning 82-62 in Morganton on Jan. 12 and 76-62 in West Jefferson on Feb. 7.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will face either No. 14 Hunter Huss (18-8) or No. 19 Northwest Cabarrus (12-11) in Thursday’s second round.

The Lady Cavaliers (23-2), the Catawba Valley 2A Conference’s regular-season champions, earned the No. 5 seed in the 2A West bracket. They will host No. 28 Polk County (13-12) of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference in the first round on Tuesday. The winner will advance to the second round on Thursday to play either No. 12 East Surry (19-5) or No. 21 Community School of Davidson (12-13).

EB also is in the postseason for the second straight year after earning the No. 18 seed last winter and losing at CSD in the first round.

Despite a fifth-place finish in the NWC, the Lady Patriots will host the first leg of a Tuesday playoff doubleheader in Morganton after claiming the No. 14 seed in 3A West. They will host No. 19 Franklin (16-9). The winner will play either No. 3 Hibriten (22-4), the NWC regular-season champion, or No. 30 Foard (11-14) on Thursday.

FHS is seeking to win at least one state playoff game for the 17th season in a row under veteran head coach Amber Reddick. They were the No. 3 seed a season ago and made it to the second round.

The Lady Wildcats (14-12), who finished third in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, were the last team in their bracket to get a home game, earning the No. 16 seed in 1A West. Thus, Draughn will host Tuesday’s first-round game against No. 17 Union Academy (15-10), an opponent DHS already has faced this school year in both the football and volleyball state playoffs. The winner is slated to take on either No. 1 Mountain Heritage (23-2), the WHC regular-season and tournament champion, or No. 32 Bethany Community (10-16) on Thursday.

Draughn is another team in the postseason for a second straight year after earning a No. 14 seed last season.

The Panthers (12-13), the fourth-place team out of the MF7, were awarded the No. 26 seed in 2A West. Tuesday’s first round entails a trip to Concord to face No. 7 Robinson (20-6). The winner will move on to Thursday’s second round to play either No. 10 Monroe (12-9) or No. 23 Walkertown (11-13).

PHS is in the playoffs for the 11th season in a row. Last year, Patton was a No. 13 seed and advanced to the second round.

The Wildcats (13-13), who placed third in the WHC standings, got the No. 29 seed in 1A West. Tuesday’s first-round matchup will be a trip to Kernersville to face No. 4 Bishop McGuinness (21-5). The winner of that game will move on to Thursday’s second round to play either No. 13 Murphy (16-9) or No. 20 Winston-Salem Prep (14-10).

DHS also is in the postseason for the second season in a row after clinching the No. 7 seed last year.

The East Burke boys (4-19) and Patton girls (4-20) were left off the state playoff brackets, officially ending their seasons.

The rest of the playoff schedule includes the third round on Saturday, regional semifinals on Feb. 28, regional finals on March 4 and state championships on March 11.