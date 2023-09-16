VALDESE — It’s a fact of life that with good high school football teams, the offense’s exploits tend to draw more attention than anything else.

It certainly was the case with last year’s Draughn football team, which piled up points all the way to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals. And it’s largely been the case for this year’s Wildcats, which are seeking to repeat as Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions and make another deep postseason push.

But for Draughn (4-1, 1-0 WHC), one of its most consistent players so far this fall is a defensive weapon who is not-so-secret anymore and has played a big part in a current four-game winning streak.

Junior defensive back Sterling Radabaugh made it five interceptions in five games as DHS claimed its league-opener, 38-0 over Owen, on Friday night at home in Valdese.

“I’ve been trying to get one every game,” Radabaugh said. “I thought I wasn’t going to get one this game, but we clutched up at the end.”

Radabaugh’s interception of Warhorses quarterback Jakob Knighton came with 6 ½ minutes left in the shutout victory. The junior initially returned it for a touchdown, but that part of the play was overturned was overturned by a blindside block. Still, it allowed the hosts to salt away the remainder of the clock in a five-score victory.

And, it allowed the interception streak to continue just when it looked to be in doubt, especially after Radabaugh saw a golden opportunity for another one go through his hands early in the game.

“I feel like I should have had it, I just didn’t come down with it,” Radabaugh said.

After playing sparingly on varsity as a freshman and becoming more of a role-player last year — Radabaugh had a handful of tackles, one pick and a couple pass breakups before getting hurt late in the season — he has turned into a dependable playmaker for the Wildcats as an upperclassman.

“This year is a lot better than last year,” Radabaugh said. “I was second string last year and got some playing time, but not as much as this year. I only had one pick last year. It’s pretty amazing, honestly, to be a part of this team, hopefully go to state and win a state championship is pretty amazing.”

Head coach Chris Powell said Radabaugh’s leap forward this fall began in the weight room.

“After he came back from his injury last year, he really got in the weight room working hard,” Powell said. “I think he’s gained like 70 pounds since his freshman year. That’s huge. He’s got a good frame and works hard in the weight room, and that’s one of his biggest improvements from last year because he’s always had a knack for the football. So, I’d definitely say his strength.”

DHS defensive coordinator Jonathan Winkler, who is in his second year with the program, added that Radabaugh has more comfort in and familiarity with the system now.

“Sterling has really stepped up and become a leader in the secondary in his junior year, here,” Winkler said. “He’s been able to put himself in a place where he can make plays. When he gets there, he does. He’s one of the best at playing the ball in the air. When he’s able to do that, in each game, he’s got a pick.

“I think he’s more comfortable with understanding what we’re trying to do with the defense as far as our coverages. With that comfort, he’s able to play a lot faster and not question and not think. He’s able to keep it simple and just play fast.”

Radabaugh’s interception versus Owen was one of two on the night for the Wildcats as classmate Connor Houston also had a first-half pick. Draughn now has 16 forced turnovers through five games, led by a whopping 12 interceptions — Houston and Shaydon Pino have two apiece behind Radabaugh’s five — and four fumble recoveries.

“We preach creating turnovers all the time,” Powell said. “Any time we can continue to get that, it’s a big plus for us. We turned the ball over more tonight than we have all year, but Sterling came up with a big interception there late. He just has a nose for the football. He does it every day in practice. He’s picking balls off in practice in 7-on-7. He’s got phenomenal hands. He reads the routes very well, and he’s in his coverage.

“We always tell our kids, ‘Do your job.’ If you’ve got deep third, you’ve got deep third. If you’ve got deep middle, you’ve got deep middle. And he does his job and gets his head on a swivel looking for the guy coming in the zone. Our secondary has done a phenomenal job. That’s five games, five interceptions for him. I’m not so sure that’s ever been done here or many places. It’s a great feat for him. When you’re able to get those turnovers on defense, it gives a big jolt to the offense and brings a lot of excitement back.”

Radabaugh also has established himself as a two-way starter for Draughn this year. At wide receiver, he had his best night of the season as a wide receiver with 68 yards on five catches.

“This year as a junior, he’s really stepped up big for us,” said senior quarterback Eli Tillery, who finished 17 of 25 passing for 251 yards and a touchdown against the Warhorses. “He always finds the open hole. It’s really good to find him on slants and deep curl routes. He’s a crisp route-runner.”

But Tillery also gets to see what Radabaugh the defender can do in practice.

“When he’s at DB, I don’t throw the ball at him at all,” Tillery said.

And he sees it in live action, too.

“It helps us win games,” Tillery said. “I’ll be watching film on the sideline and hear everybody go crazy and know it’s Sterling Radabaugh.”

Powell said the Wildcats know what they have to do to keep the interceptions coming.

“We’ve got to keep getting pressure on the quarterback,” Powell said. “When you get pressure on the quarterback, he’s not going to be able to make the best throw as possible. A lot of times, that’s when you can get those interceptions. So, we’ve got to continue to do that. Each player has got to continue to do their job. If we’ve got man, they’ve got to run man. If we’ve got zone, they’ve got to run zone.

“So, if we can get each person to continue to do their job and continue to create pressure in the backfield, I think our secondary is going to continue to be able to get turnovers.”