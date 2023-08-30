VALDESE — The mantle of best high school football team in Burke County is among the stakes for Friday night’s “Five Miles of Wild” rivalry game between Draughn and visiting East Burke.

Simple bragging rights between the two squads might be just as important, though.

The Cavaliers (2-0) enter the contest having already beaten Patton 47-0 in Week 1 and Freedom 29-13 in Week 2. The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off a 49-6 home win over the Panthers in Week 2 and although they don’t play the Patriots again this year, would still have a claim for being the best in Burke with a victory over EBHS.

Last fall, it was the Cavs who upset the ’Cats — who didn’t lose another game until the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals — with a 28-27 overtime victory in Icard, though DHS was missing star running back Nigel Dula due to an injury that night. The win put EB back ahead 7-6 in the all-time series standings after Draughn had won three straight in 2018 (28-17), 2019 (38-7) and the spring of 2021 (41-28) before the fall 2021 game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Draughn led last year’s game 21-14 at halftime before Caden Buff’s 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter sent it to overtime. The Wildcats scored on the first possession of overtime but missed the two-point conversion, allowing Darren Hammons’ 11-yard TD reception and the ensuing extra point kick to win it for the hosts.

Buff, who currently is dealing with a Week 1 injury for EB, led the game with 15 carries for 151 yards and the score. Jacob Dellinger (10-51) and Levi Coble (9-18) also had one rushing touchdown apiece. Hammons, Dellinger and Buff combined for a 3-32 receiving line.

Justice Cunningham ran the ball 27 times for 120 yards and two TDs for Draughn. Quarterback Eli Tillery completed 10 of 31 passes for 130 yards, one touchdown and one interception, also totaling 10 carries for 63 yards, including a 5-yard rushing TD in overtime. Connor Pinkerton (2-30) is DHS’ leading returning receiver from that game.

In last week’s home win over FHS, EB amassed 377 rushing yards, led by Dellinger (20-212), who had three touchdown runs of 8, 37 and 15 yards in the second quarter, as well as a two-point conversion. Coble (16-75), Kenneth Byrd (16-75) and Asher Gebhard (6-12-1) also led the way.

Draughn, which bounced back from a 44-21 loss at Hunter Huss in Week 1, got four rushing touchdowns of 7, 7, 5 and 3 yards from Dula in last week’s win over Patton. Dula also caught a 24-yard TD pass from Tillery, who threw a 40-yard scoring strike to Connor Pinkerton. Cunningham had the other DHS touchdown, a 1-yard run.

Prediction: Draughn.

Forestview (0-2) at Freedom (0-2)

Two squads looking for their first win of the season will meet up in Morganton on Friday after posting identical final scores in the past two years.

The Jaguars posted a 13-7 win in Gastonia last year and by the same score at FHS in 2021 as the Patriots played well on defense but suffered breakdowns on offense and special teams that paved the way to Forestview victories.

Freedom was held to 142 yards of offense last year and returns just 31 of those yards on this year’s roster, led by leading passer Jaylen Barnett and wide receiver Tiras Walker. Freedom led 7-0 in the second quarter after a Barnett TD run, but gave up short rushing scores in the middle periods and couldn’t make any headway offensively in the second half.

Forestview returns QB Jaxson Hill (12 of 22, 93 yards; rushing TD), RB Christian Holland (19-69-1) and WR Tylique Aldridge (5-34 rushing; 3-22 receiving) from that game.

The year before, Freedom gave up a 53-yard punt return TD and a 25-yard TD pass to go down 13-0 before finally scoring in the fourth quarter.

Barnett did most of the work for the Patriots in their Week 2 loss at East Burke, rushing 13 times for 161 yards and TDs of 50 and 62 yards in the second quarter. Sophomore QB Kaden Davis completed 7 of 17 passes for 55 yards, including two for 35 yards to Kaleb Greene.

The Jags lost 42-0 versus Burns and 39-8 against East Lincoln in the first two weeks. FHS’ Week 1 loss came in 42-8 fashion at Bunker Hill.

Prediction: Forestview.

Wilkes Central (0-2) at Patton (0-2)

The Eagles and Panthers also will be on the lookout for their first win of the season on Friday night in Morganton. WC lost to Ashe County 33-30 in Week 1 and to Alexander Central 20-13 in Week 2 while PHS fell 47-0 versus East Burke and 49-6 at Draughn.

Last year’s meeting in Moravian Falls was a lopsided Thursday night affair that Wilkes Central lost 34-0, totaling 434 yards of offense, including 302 passing yards that led to five short rushing touchdowns. The Eagles did lose their top passer, top three rushers and leading receiver from that game to graduation, however, with tight end Hunter Wyles (3-73 receiving) serving as the leading offensive returner.

Patton returns less than 10 yards from the game, led by now-starting QB Burke Wilson.

Senior running back Desmond Sexton scored a rushing touchdown last week for Patton’s first and only points of the season thus far.

Prediction: Wilkes Central.