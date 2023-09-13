VALDESE — The Draughn football team is eager to follow up its first-ever league championship with another.

Friday marks the first step of that process.

After last year’s squad clinched the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference crown in undefeated fashion, a feat that precipitated a deep run in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, this year’s Wildcats (3-1) open WHC play at home on Friday versus Owen, a one-win team they beat 55-12 in Black Mountain one season ago.

Draughn, which owns the all-time series lead 2-1, having won both WHC meetings, seemed nearly unstoppable in that contest, led by then-junior quarterback Eli Tillery’s five passing touchdowns. Tillery finished his night 16 of 21 for 248 yards, honing in on tight end Eli Pritchard (5-53-3) and wide receiver Zach Pinkerton (5-120-2).

Pritchard and Pinkerton now have graduated, but Tillery — whose TDs in last year’s meeting were of 45, 40, 18, 6 and 1 yards — is back for another go at the Warhorses. He also hit Nigel Dula (3-61), Connor Pinkerton (1-7), Sterling Radabaugh (1-6) and Tywan Nemorin (1-1) on passes in Black Mountain last fall, and all of those receivers except Nemorin are back.

Through four games this season, Tillery is 57 of 91 for 762 yards, five TDs and two interceptions with a receiving corps led by Connor Pinkerton (17-270-3), Dula (16-186-2), Jacob Mull (14-182) and Justice Cunningham (6-118).

The running game was no slouch against Owen last year, either, as the Wildcats accumulated 196 yards on 28 attempts, led by Dula (12-94-2) and Cunningham (11-77-1) as both players found the end zone.

Dula leads the way this year, as well, with 530 yards and 11 TDs on 89 carries through four games.

The Warhorses’ leading returners from last year’s game are senior running back Will Johnson (15-51-1) and senior wide receiver Ben Austin (4-26).

Prediction: Draughn.

Maiden (2-1) at East Burke (2-1)

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils open Catawba Valley 2A Conference play in Icard on Friday evening, with EB coming off a bye following a 33-24 rivalry loss at Draughn at Maiden coming off a 50-19 nonconference blowout at St. Stephens to ease the sting of a 47-21 home loss to Watauga the week before.

The Blue Devils, who lead the series all-time 7-2, won last year’s contest 47-27 in Maiden, though EBHS did rally after trailing 26-0 at halftime.

The Cavs finished that game north of 300 yards rushing, and essentially all of that production is back for this game, led by seniors Kenneth Byrd (10-151-1), Jacob Dellinger (18-104-2) and Levi Coble (13-56). Dellinger had TD runs of 14 and 1 yards while Byrd’s was a 78-yarder. Those scores were joined by a 98-yard interception return touchdown by Cannon Morrison, who also returns to this year’s meeting.

Through three games this season, those same rushers lead the way, led by Dellinger (53-595-8) and followed by Byrd (38-226-1) and Coble (25-115-1).

The Blue Devils were much more balanced in last year’s game with 262 yards passing and 212 more on the ground, though none of that production is back.

This year, MHS is led by junior quarterback Josh Stover (41 of 62, 613 yards, nine TDs), junior running back Kendall Roberts (41-214-5) and senior wide receiver Will Stover (10-152-2).

Prediction: Maiden.

Polk County (1-3) at Patton (0-4)

The Wolverines and Panthers start the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference schedule looking to put difficult nonconference slates behind them.

The winless Panthers, in particular, were outscored 199-12 with losses of 47-0 at East Burke, 49-6 versus Draughn, 47-0 versus Wilkes Central and 56-6 at rival Freedom last week.

Things were a little less lopsided for Polk, which won its season-opener versus Madison 33-7 before losing 29-23 versus Tuscola, 48-6 at West Henderson and 47-21 at Landrum (S.C.).

Last year’s meeting in Columbus went the way of the Wolverines, 41-20, as PC racked up nearly 400 yards of offense. The now-graduated running back Angus Weaver (22-244-4) did by far the most of that damage, however, and two other runners who found the end zone last year also are gone. Senior wide receiver Antonio Simpson, who caught four passes for 51 yards in last year’s game, is the Wolverines’ top returning weapon.

This year’s Polk County team, which seeks to move to 3-0 all-time versus PHS, is led by Simpson, senior quarterback Lawson Carter and sophomore running back Loreynzo Sanchez.

Patton, which had over 300 rushing yards in last year’s matchup, also graduated the bulk of its production, led by Trevor Smith (28-209-2), Randan Clarke (15-82) and Reid Pons, who caught a 15-yard TD pass from Clarke.

Senior running back Desmond Sexton, senior tight end Sam Huffman and junior quarterback Burke Wilson lead Patton into Friday night’s action.

Prediction: Polk County.

Freedom (1-3) at Chase (2-1)

While much of the surrounding region kicks off league play, the Patriots and Trojans will meet in Henrietta for another nonconference battle on Friday night.

It is the teams’ first meeting since 2012, a year after the 2011 game that contained fisticuffs that got a stellar FHS team disqualified from the state playoffs. The Patriots won both of those contests and are 4-0 all-time versus Chase in a series dating back to 2009.

The two teams enter with differing momentum as the Patriots just collected their first win, 56-6 versus rival Patton, while the Trojans most recently suffered their first loss, 35-25 at Draughn.

Freedom will be led by sophomore QB Kaden Davis, senior utility man Jaylen Barnett, running back Jaiden Belin and wide receivers Kayden Lytle and Kobe Johnson.

Chase’s top performers this season are junior QB Turner McSwain (38 of 62, 391 yards, three TDs), rushers Cade Davis (29-205-2) and Dazion Murray (27-200-4) and junior receiver Jhari Mosley (18-245-2).

Prediction: Chase.