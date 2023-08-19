No fewer than six players lined up at the quarterback spot for the East Burke football team in Friday’s season-opener at Patton.

OK, to be fair, only three of them were actually back there to play quarterback, with one being the JV backup at the very end. But direct snaps to three running backs and a special package for one of the best prep athletes in the country played a big role for the Cavaliers’ 47-0 nonconference win over the Panthers in Morganton.

Of the Cavs’ 426 yards of offense (403 rushing) and seven touchdowns in the contest, more than 100 yards and three of the scores came without starter Asher Gebhard under center, though he led the other four scoring drives that accounted for most of the remaining 300-plus yards.

On direct snaps, East Burke ran seven times for 78 yards and two scores, with Jacob Dellinger taking an 11-yarder to the house in the second quarter and Cannon Morrison scoring from 30 yards out on the next drive, which was capped with Dellinger’s two-point conversion off a direct snap.

The Cavaliers also completed their lone pass of the night with someone else at QB as Kenneth “K.J.” Byrd, who was last seen winning the decathlon at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships in Oregon last month, lofted a TD pass in the first period.

While direct snaps have been part of the offense in the past under fourth-year head coach Derrick Minor, Friday night’s display was quite possibly the finest as the Cavs tallied their highest scoring output since a 43-6 win at West Iredell in the spring of 2021 in Minor’s first season. It was EB’s highest total overall since a 48-20 victory versus Patton in 2015 under the late head coach Tom Brown.

“It makes it harder for opponents to scout us,” Minor said. “It really does, and we’re not as predictable. It’s a long season. You’ve got to be prepared. There’s going to be injuries and there’s going to be setbacks, and you have multiple guys ready who can do multiple things. If we’ve got guys who have different skill-sets, we’re going to try to find a way to put them on the field.

“That’s what we were trying to do tonight. We ran all three quarterbacks. They all do something different. Who do you key on? We’re not one-dimensional. Yes, we’re a run-heavy offense, but we’ll throw a little pass every once in a while to keep you honest. It just makes us versatile so that if we need certain guys at certain positions, then we have flexibility.”

While Gebhard, who ran three times for 22 yards, including a couple highly successful sneaks, certainly relishes his role as QB1, he understands the importance of getting the team’s other playmakers directly involved in the action.

“It helps out our offense a lot because you never know who’s going to get the football,” he said. “It could be me, (Byrd) or (Dellinger). It’s just great because we all know how to handle it.

“It’s like you have control completely. You don’t have to worry about getting a handoff. You can run whichever way you want to and have the ball in your hand. You can read the blocks a lot easier because you got it quicker.”

So, how do you keep everyone happy? Well, getting 11 different players involved in the run game — whether off the direct snaps or the more traditional handoffs — sure helps. Just ask Dellinger (12-173, two TDs), Caden Buff (6-49, TD), Zayne Newman (5-41), Morrison (2-32, TD), Byrd (2-31), Gebhard (3-22), Darren Hammons (2-20, TD), Levi Coble (4-18, TD), Ossie Burkeen (1-8), Mason Robison (1-8) and Calvin Vue (2-1).

“Distribute it,” Minor said. “We did a good job tonight of distributing the ball to all these guys. That’s when you preach being a good teammate. When your culture in the offseason is about team, not about me, when ‘we’ is greater than ‘me,’ we’re going to be successful no matter who touches the ball.

“I think these guys understand that. And they’re such a great group of kids that they just want to win. They just want to win, and they don’t care who helps us do that. They’re going to support whoever.”

Added Dellinger: “We’ve got a lot of athletes in the backfield who are capable of doing great things for us. I would say that it’s a big deal for us.”

The EBHS offensive line knows that they have a plethora of players behind them who can score at any given moment, and the big road-graders helped that happen as the Cavaliers scored on every drive Friday night except the two that ended the halves. Left guard Jacob Hodges, who was flanked by left tackle Diego Ramos, center Chris Moore, right guard Joshua Hess, right tackle Alberto Juarez and tight ends Hammons and Davis Wall, said it’s especially exciting to run block on the quick-developing direct snap plays.

“It lets us know we can pretty much do whatever we want to do in any situation,” Hodges said. “We’ve got a lot of faith in people like (Dellinger) and (Byrd). We know they’ve got our backs and we’ve got their backs, no matter what happens.”

While the run game got most of the accolades, EB’s lone pass of the night was a good one as Byrd took the snap, moved to his right and skied one to wide receiver Nathan Rees, who beat his man and then elevated to snag the 23-yard toss in the end zone.

“I’ve been wanting to play quarterback for a while, so it feels good to finally be able to get back there and do it,” said Byrd, who lined up multiple ways in the backfield and also assumed placekicking and kickoff duties for EB this year. “We don’t have as much depth as we would hope, but the guys who we can go through are really good athletes. (Dellinger) is a dog and (Gebhard) is very smart and knows what he’s doing and is fast. I think we’ve got a pretty special backfield.”

Despite all the different players the Cavaliers threw at the Panthers, first-year PHS coach Ryan Goggio downplayed that factor a little bit after a tough loss in his debut with the program.

“I don’t think they threw anything at us that we weren’t expecting,” Goggio said. “We had film on them from last year when Patton played them and they ran some wing-T stuff and ran some more what you’d call ‘straight-T,’ I guess, double-tight (end).

“Like I told the boys, we’re just getting there in the weight room, working hard. We’ve got to continue to work hard because I thought that was probably the biggest tell in the game. The boys just need some more work in the weight room. I feel like that was probably the biggest difference in the game because you could tell East Burke was strong and had size up front.”