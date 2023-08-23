ICARD — After more than a decade, could the Fat Friday high school football rivalry between East Burke and Freedom finally be at its next crossroads?

The Patriots have won a record 12 straight outings in the series, dating back to 2010, but limp into Week 2 after suffering a 42-8 nonconference defeat at Bunker Hill to open the fall last Friday. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are coming off a 47-0 season-opening win at county opponent Patton last week and have been more competitive in the last two meetings with FHS, losing 13-12 in the fall of 2021 and 33-20 last year.

So, what does Fat Friday XLIX — which will be played at EBHS and have an 8 p.m. start time thanks to this week’s heat wave — have in store?

Freedom (0-1) is hoping a 13th straight win in the series, which would be its 31st all-time over East Burke, can kick-start its season. The Cavs (1-0), however, are out to restore balance to the storied rivalry, which sat at 18 games apiece when EB last won a Fat Friday game way back in 2009.

Opponents notwithstanding, East Burke was clearly the more polished team in Week 1, racking up 403 rushing yards (426 overall) and seven touchdowns behind 11 different ball-carriers — led by Jacob Dellinger (12-173-2) and Caden Buff (6-49-1) while the defense pitched a shutout and held Patton to under 40 total yards.

The Patriots sputtered against a team from EB’s own Catawba Valley 2A Conference, a Bears team that beat the Cavs 24-20 in Claremont last October and returned much from the 2022 second-place squad. Their only touchdown of the game came on a pass from Jaylen Barnett as the senior utility man shared quarterbacking duties with sophomore Kaden Davis.

Barnett was the most prolific offensive player in last year’s game, cashing in with three rushing touchdowns on 16 carries for 166 yards and completing 13 of 23 passes for 143 yards. But gone is now-graduated running back B.G. Hampton (9-41), Barnett’s main complement in the ground game, though Tiras Walker, the game’s leading receiver (4-74) is back.

East Burke returns last year’s Fat Friday Nos. 2 (Levi Coble; 18-126-2) and 3 (Dellinger; 23-90-1) rushers, along with a combined 5-53 receiving line from Dellinger, Coble, Buff and Darren Hammons, though Asher Gebhard and Kenneth Byrd are the Cavs’ new quarterbacks.

But the real difference in last year’s iteration of Fat Friday was perhaps the fact that Freedom scored two defensive touchdowns en route to the two-score win as returning linebacker Mikey Cowling scored on a fumble return and the now-graduated Curt Young had a pick-six.

Prediction: East Burke.

Patton (0-1) at Draughn (0-1)

Friday’s other Burke County matchup, which also will start at 8 p.m. due to heat, features two teams looking for turnaround wins after difficult starts to the season last week.

While the Panthers were blanked by East Burke in a big way, the Wildcats traveled to Gastonia to face 3A Hunter Huss and were handed a lopsided 44-21 defeat, marking a sour start to the fall for a team that last was seen falling in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals at Mount Airy.

Despite the fact the Wildcats got off to a slow start last week and were more than doubled up by the Huskies, they did put the second-most points on the board by a county team as senior running back Nigel Dula (24-111) scored two touchdowns and senior quarterback Eli Tillery (15 of 25, 183 yards) threw another one to senior wide receiver Connor Pinkerton (4-75). Dula (5-44) and Jacob Mull (5-53) also had meaningful roles in the passing game for DHS.

Patton, meanwhile, couldn’t find the end zone and was held to just 39 yards of offense, mostly through running back Desmond Sexton (20-54) while quarterback Burke Wilson was harried on the majority of his drop-backs, taking several sacks and completing one 5-yard pass to Sam Huffman.

Draughn won last year’s meeting 46-16 and is seeking both its fourth straight win over PHS and to even up the all-time series, which the Panthers still lead 7-6. In last year’s game, Justice Cunningham, filling in for an injured Dula, led Draughn with 19 carries for 219 yards and five touchdown. He returns in a utility capacity this year. Tillery completed 7 of 14 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, with almost all of that production going to now-graduated wide receiver Zach Pinkerton (6-165-1), and added a rushing touchdown.

Patton was led in that contest by now-graduated rushers Trevor Smith (21-146-1) and Randan Clarke (22-104-1). With a 10-yard reception, Sexton is the Panthers’ leading returner from the game.

Prediction: Draughn.