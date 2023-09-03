VALDESE — For the second straight year, the “Five Miles of Wild” high school football rivalry game between Draughn and East Burke produced an instant classic.

After the Cavaliers snagged a 28-27 overtime victory in Icard last fall, the host Wildcats built a big early lead and survived a furious EB rally on Friday to score a 33-24 nonconference win and even up the all-time series record at 7-7.

Here are five key players from the most recent matchup of Draughn (2-1) and East Burke (2-1):

NIGEL DULA, DRAUGHN RB

The Wildcats’ senior ball-carrier, who missed last year’s heartbreaking loss due to an injury, rollicked along for 149 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries.

His scores were 5- and 6-yarders in the second quarter, a 2-yarder in the third quarter and a 49-yarder and the ensuing two-point conversion to put the game on ice after East Burke had stormed back from a 25-6 deficit to pull within a point with 2:38 left to play.

Dula also made an impact in the passing game, reeling in four catches for 49 yards.

“I think everyone on both sidelines knew if I was playing in that game last year, it wouldn’t have happened like that,” Dula said. “I just treated it like every other game. They suit up and we suit up. My O-line, I’m telling you, I can’t do anything without them. They’re the best.”

DHS head coach Chris Powell said the way last year’s contest played out served as a source of motivation for Dula on Friday night.

“He’s carried around a big chip on his shoulder for a year,” Powell said. “So, he came in this week dialed in and focused. I think he had the best week of practice he’s had all year long. He wanted this game.”

JACOB DELLINGER, EAST BURKE RB

East Burke head coach Derrick Minor largely kept his senior running back in his pocket until after the intermission, but the second half was all Dellinger.

Dellinger scored a 41-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the third quarter to make it 25-12, a 42-yarder early in the fourth period for a 25-18 deficit and a 4-yarder late in the going to bring the Cavs within a point with under 3 minutes to play.

Though EB ultimately lost by nine points, Dellinger made his mark with a game-high 207 yards and his three TDs on just 17 carries.

“Jacob is reliable,” Minor said. “He’s my guy who I go to when the game is on the line and I need big plays. He’s been that way for three years. I’m super-proud of him in everything he does to execute and finish, especially in his senior year.

“He puts that on his shoulders, and rightfully so. He’s earned that right.”

STERLING RADABAUGH, DRAUGHN DB

After showing steady improvement through his first two prep seasons, the second of which unfortunately came to a premature end due to an injury, Radabaugh has emerged as an important defensive player for the Wildcats as a junior.

Through three games, Radabaugh already has multiple interceptions playing in the secondary. The second of those was a huge one as Radabaugh snagged a pick on East Burke’s last-gasp halfback pass on third-and-8 at the DHS 20-yard line with 28 seconds to go.

The turnover allowed the hosts to kneel the ball and rattle off the game’s final few ticks.

“We knew in that situation that (East Burke) was going to have to try to do something,” Powell said. “Time was winding down and they were out of timeouts. So, we were yelling, ‘Hey, watch the pass, watch the trick.’ Sterling read it perfectly.”

Added Radabaugh: “Me and Nigel Dula saw (the trick play), we dropped back and we knew they had to go deep. The ball was there, and I just got it. It was crazy. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

JORDAN FOX, EAST BURKE LB

Playmaking linebackers are expected to have a nose for the ball, and the Cavaliers’ junior standout certainly displayed that ability on Friday night.

Fox seemed to be everywhere against the Wildcats, racking up a game-high 12 tackles, including one for loss. He made a number of plays near the line of scrimmage that stymied Draughn drives and paved the way for EB to rally back into contention.

Fox also is the Cavaliers’ leading tackler on the season with 27 through three contests.

“Having that guy in the middle directing traffic and being where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be doing what he’s supposed to be doing is huge, especially against a team like (Draughn) that does so many different things. Having that one solid guy in the middle directing things and making plays is huge.

“It’s because he studies film. He follows the coaches’ game plan. It’s not by accident. He watches film and then he coaches up the other kids on defense to what their expectations should be. He puts the work in, and you see the result of that.”

JACOB MULL, DRAUGHN TE

One of the Wildcats’ unheralded but important contributors, Mull displayed his hard-nosed approach on a couple important plays in Friday night’s win.

With DHS clinging to a seven-point lead and facing a second-and-15 situation after a penalty and an incomplete pass, Mull caught a short pass from senior quarterback Eli Tillery and lowered his shoulder to plow forward for a 20-yard gain that extended the drive and allowed the hosts to melt 4 minutes off the clock down the stretch.

Mull also was the lead blocker on Dula’s two-point conversion that set the final score, clearing a hole at the goal line that allowed the running back to stroll in for a two-score lead late.

“Jacob kind of took a backseat last year when Eli Pritchard came back on the offensive side, but we knew going in that he’s a big kid and very athletic,” Powell said. “He’s a heck of a baseball player here, he’s got great hands, he’s got great speed and he’s tough. So, when you’re able to throw him in there to lead block somebody on the iso or have him be able to come out of the backfield and catch the ball, it’s really hard to stop.”