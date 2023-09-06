For the first time ever, both the Freedom and Patton football teams will enter a Motown Throwdown game with winless records.

This Motown Throwdown XIV matchup — the teams’ 16th all-time meeting after the inaugural 2008 matchup was the season-opener and the teams played back-to-back weeks in 2015, including the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs — sees both the host Patriots (0-3) and the Panthers (0-3) in search of a slump-busting first win after dismal starts to the season.

While it is the first time (other than 2008) that both teams enter winless, it’s the fifth time they’ve entered Motown Throwdown with identical records. It happened three straight times from 2016-18, with 2-1 FHS teams winning 31-14 and 49-6 in 2017 and 2018, respectively, after a 6-4 PHS squad got its only all-time win in the series in the 2016 regular-season finale, 35-28. Both teams entered Motown Throwdown I at 4-6 for a game Freedom won 24-0.

While Friday night’s game obviously will feature the teams’ worst combined record, the 2013 installment featured the best as the Patriots entered 9-1 and Patton was 7-3 before FHS won 48-14. Freedom entered with eight or more wins each season from 2010-15, also winning in 2010 (8-2) 31-10, 2011 (9-1) 63-0, 2012 (8-2) 28-7, 2014 (9-0-1) 70-6 and 2015 (9-1) 46-0, plus the 2015 postseason matchup which Freedom entered 10-1 and won 55-18.

While both teams are 0-3 so far this season, the pathway to get there has been a little bit different.

Both squads were blown out in Week 1, with Freedom losing 42-8 at Bunker Hill and Patton falling 47-0 versus East Burke. While the Panthers, who have been outscored 143-6 this season, also lost in running-clock fashion in Week 2, 49-6 at Draughn, and in Week 3, 47-0 versus Wilkes Central, the Patriots were more competitive in Week 2, losing 29-13 at EB, and had a great shot to win in Week 3 as a contest versus Forestview was tied for 2 ½ quarters before FHS threw a game-deciding pick six in the waning moments en route to a 28-19 loss.

Freedom, which is 0-3 for the first time since 2007, has seen bright spots from sophomore quarterback Kaden Davis, who threw two touchdowns against the Jaguars to Kobe Johnson and Kayden Lytle, and senior utility player Jaylen Barnett, who has accounted for four TDs through three games, including a monster two-score performance against the Cavaliers.

Senior running back Desmond Sexton has the Panthers’ only score this year, a short TD run against the Wildcats in Week 2. Quarterback Burke Wilson also has accounted for a handful of solid plays thus far for Patton, which is 0-3 for the fourth straight year.

Barnett is the top returning player from last year’s Motown Throwdown matchup, which saw him account for five touchdowns in a 40-14 win. He completed 13 of 29 passes for 227 yards and three TDs of 21, 50 and 8 yards, with that trio of scores all coming in the first half. Barnett also ran 11 times for a game-high 87 yards and a pair of third-quarter TDs totaling 18 yards and 1 yard.

Wilson had the lone touchdown for Patton in that game, a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Freedom.

Chase (2-0) at Draughn (2-1)

This pair of reigning conference champions enters Friday night’s nonconference contest in Valdese with winning records and high hopes for continued success as this season develops.

A season ago, the Wildcats won the school’s first league title, topping the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and reaching the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals. The Trojans won the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference championship and were 12-0 overall before falling in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

Behind junior quarterback Turner McSwain, who has completed 23 of 33 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown and run eight times for 110 yards and another score, and senior running back Cade Davis, who has 28 carries for 194 yards and two TDs and a receiving touchdown, the Trojans opened with wins of 27-24 at Mountain Heritage and 38-14 versus Stuart Cramer before enjoying their bye week last Friday.

The Wildcats lost 44-21 at Hunter Huss to open the season, but have rebounded with home wins of 49-6 versus Patton and a thrilling 33-24 “Five Miles of Wild” contest versus East Burke last week to sit with a winning record, largely thanks to senior running back Nigel Dula, who has 63 carries for 365 yards and 10 touchdowns and 15 receptions for 165 yards and a TD, and senior quarterback Eli Tillery, who thus far has completed 44 of 69 passes for 596 yards and three TDs.

Chase won the teams’ most recent meeting, a first-round NCHSAA 2A state playoff game, 41-34 in Henrietta and leads the all-time series 3-2.

The teams were South Mountain 2A/3A Conference foes from 2013-16. Those games went 13-7 Chase in 2013, 3-0 Draughn in 2014, 10-7 Draughn in 2015 and 28-14 Chase in 2016.

Prediction: Chase.