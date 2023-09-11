Going into the season, everyone knew this year’s Freedom football team was going to be young and have some growing pains.

While it might not pay immediate dividends, turns out, that might not be such a bad thing.

After an 0-3 start to the season, which included a blowout loss at Bunker Hill, a two-touchdown loss at East Burke and a late heartbreaker versus Forestview, the Patriots got back on track for a rivalry win over crosstown Patton, 56-6 in Motown Throwdown XIV on Friday in Morganton.

FHS’ young stars shone brightly in the rout, none more so than sophomore quarterback Kaden Davis.

After uneven performances in the first three games, Davis came out firing on all cylinders against the Panthers (0-4), ultimately tallying up 220 yards of offense and accounting for five touchdowns for the Patriots (1-3).

“It feels awesome after not being able to get the win for three games, for sure,” Davis said. “I’m very happy with that performance from the whole team.”

Davis finished 12 of 23 for 212 yards, three TDs and one interception through the air. He carried the ball twice and scored short rushing touchdowns on both attempts.

More importantly, Davis looked poised in the pocket, distributing the ball to six different receivers and showing a willingness to stand in and take a hit if need be — Freedom head coach Justin Hawn called Davis one of the toughest kids he’s ever coached.

Davis’ touchdown passes were of 66, 12 and 6 yards, and he also had completions of 38, 21, 21 and 16 in the victory. While senior Jaylen Barnett (3-80) had the 66-yarder and junior Kayden Lytle (4-43) had the other two scores, Davis also got young guns like classmates Kobe Johnson (2-42) and Justice Dominguez (reception) involved in the passing game.

“We’re just preparing every week,” Davis said. “We’re making sure we preparing on Monday through Thursday, because that’s what’s really going to win the game come Friday night.”

Junior Tiras Walker (2-46) and senior Kaleb Greene (1-9) caught Davis’ other completions.

Barnett is for sure the senior stalwart for Freedom this year, and he also ran the ball five times for 58 yards and a 14-yard touchdown in Friday’s win. Though the Patriots are using him as a utility man this year, Barnett played extensive varsity snaps at QB the last two years and even a little bit as a freshman, making him the ideal mentor for Davis this year.

In fact, Barnett’s heavy usage at so many positions makes him a good candidate to instruct most of FHS’ underclassmen, even in the defensive secondary for guys like Dominguez, who made an in-stride interception for the defense on Friday.

“I love it. I like making a big impact on the kids,” Barnett said. “It’s simple like that. There ain’t really much I can say about it except I like making a big impact on them. Hopefully, they look up to me in a good way. I want them to do just as good as I’m doing.

“I’m very proud of (Davis). Even from last week, the little mistakes he made, I’m still proud of him. He’s still growing as a kid, and he’s still growing as a quarterback. I love it, and I love what he’s doing. Hopefully, he keeps improving.”

Added Davis: “(Barnett) can do a lot of different things for me and for this team,” Davis said. “So, he’s just a weapon, for sure. We’ve got to use him everywhere. He’s a big help for me.”

Hawn said his mixture of key veterans and a heavy dose of young varsity players led by Davis is steadily shaping up into something fun to watch and be a part of.

“They’re doing well, and I think at times, too, that having a sophomore quarterback is a great bridge,” Hawn said. “You have that youth there, but you’ve got that experience, too, and (Davis) knows who to get it to. You’ve got kids like (Barnett) and (Lytle) and (Johnson). You get them the rock because they’re playmakers who are going to make big plays for us.”

Even one of the stars of Freedom’s juggernaut JV team got involved in the action on Friday, as Davis eventually gave way to freshman QB Jaiveon Belin late. Belin completed both of his pass attempts to classmate Julius Dominguez and ran twice for 35 yards, including a touchdown to get him on the board like older brother Jaiden Belin (3-30) did earlier in the game.

The younger Belin scored despite the fact that the ball started out on the ground on a busted play.

“It was a bad snap. I picked it up, ran, read the defense and saw open grass,” Jaiveon Belin said. “I took it and scored it. It was a great moment. ... It gives us a lot of confidence. We’re learning to do great in the future and do what we’ve got to do to get more wins.”

It’s safe to say the Patriots’ program has quite a bit to work with in both of its youngest two classifications.

“We’re really excited about both those classes,” Hawn said. “They’re both strong classes that work hard and care. That’s the biggest things we emphasize is we’re a family and we’ve got to care about each other. We’ve got to care about how we play and how we carry ourselves. I thought they embodied that.

“Some of the older classes have dealt with COVID. They’ve dealt with coaching changes. They’ve dealt with a lot of things. This group has been together, they’re (on the same page) and I think they’re growing really, really fast. I’m excited for them.”

The most exciting part, however, has to be what could come in the next couple years as Davis and his cohort become the veterans of the team.

“It’s special. It’s got a chance to be a really special group,” Hawn said. “It’s a good mix, especially those sophomore and freshman classes of linemen and skill kids. There’s a little bit of everything. That’s how you build great teams. You’ve got to have depth on both sides and multiple positions.”