Catawba Valley 2A Conference
Bandys 35, St. Stephens 0
Bunker Hill 42, Freedom 8
East Burke 47, Patton 0
Maiden 48, Foard 6
South Caldwell 52, West Caldwell 0
South Point 35, Lincolnton 21
West Henderson 54, Newton-Conover 22
West Lincoln 21, North Lincoln 20 (OT)
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference
Chase 27, Mountain Heritage 24
East Burke 47, Patton 0
East Rutherford 28, Bessemer City 12
North Henderson 31, Hendersonville 12
People are also reading…
Pisgah 24, Brevard 10
Polk County 33, Madison 7
R-S Central 31, McDowell 24 (OT)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central 13, Statesville 6
Ashe County 33, Wilkes Central 30
Bunker Hill 42, Freedom 8
Hickory 35, Hibriten 14
South Caldwell 52, West Caldwell 0
Watauga 13, T.C. Roberson 12
Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference
Andrews 35, Rosman 0
Avery County 19, Cherryville 12
Chase 27, Mountain Heritage 24
Enka 37, Owen 14
Hunter Huss 44, Draughn 21
Mitchell 16, Charlotte Latin 7
Polk County 33, Madison 7
Thursday's JV scores
East Burke 42, Patton 0
Freedom 28, Bunker Hill 14
Hunter Huss 42, Draughn 0