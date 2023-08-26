Catawba Valley 2A Conference
Bandys 49, Foard 6
Bunker Hill 49, St. Stephens 7
East Burke 29, Freedom 13
Hickory 56, Newton-Conover 36
North Lincoln 21, Lincolnton 20
West Iredell 38, West Caldwell 7
West Lincoln 68, Cherryville 7
BYE: Maiden
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference
Chase 38, Stuart Cramer 14
Draughn 49, Patton 6
Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) 40, Brevard 13
South Caldwell 50, R-S Central 16
T.C. Roberson 56, East Rutherford 6
Tuscola 29, Polk County 23
West Henderson 44, Hendersonville 0
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central 20, Wilkes Central 13
Ashe County 48, North Wilkes 0
Hibriten 22, Hunter Huss 19
Watauga 55, Avery County 6
Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference
Hayesville 55, Madison 21
Mitchell 35, McDowell 6
Mountain Heritage 32, Erwin 28
North Buncombe 32, Owen 13
North Henderson 41, Rosman 14
