Catawba Valley 2A Conference
Draughn 33, East Burke 24
East Lincoln 28, Lincolnton 14
Hibriten 50, West Caldwell 7
Newton-Conover 46, East Rutherford 39
Watauga 47, Maiden 21
West Lincoln 49, Foard 20
BYE: Bandys, Bunker Hill
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference
Brevard 34, Erwin 14
Hendersonville 50, East Henderson 8
West Henderson 48, Polk County 6
Wilkes Central 47, Patton 0
BYE: Chase, R-S Central
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Ashe County 40, West Wilkes 0
Forestview 27, Freedom 19
North Iredell 21, Alexander Central 17
South Caldwell 48, North Surry 22
Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference
Bessmer City 46, Avery County 0
Enka 28, Rosman 14
Mitchell 22, Alleghany 14
North Buncombe 22, Madison 6
North Henderson 44, Owen 7
Robbinsville 28, Mountain Heritage 17