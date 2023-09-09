Catawba Valley 2A Conference
Bandys 45, South Caldwell 14
Bunker Hill 45, Hickory Hawks 6
Maiden 50, St. Stephens 19
BYE: East Burke, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, West Lincoln
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference
Brevard 48, North Bumcombe 0
Chesnee (S.C.) 41, R-S Central 13
Draughn 35, Chase 25
Freedom 56, Patton 6
Landrum (S.C.) 47, Polk County 21
Mountain Heritage 28, Hendersonville 21
North Lincoln 56, East Rutherford 21
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Bandys 45, South Caldwell 14
Burns 50, Alexander Central 7
Freedom 56, Patton 6
Mount Airy 49, Ashe County 7
South Point 20, Hibriten 7
Watauga 36, A.C. Reynolds 35
Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference
Avery County 23, McDowell 22
Cherokee 43, Rosman 6
Draughn 35, Chase 25
Mitchell 20, Andrews 3
Mountain Heritage 28, Hendersonville 21
Owen 26, East Henderson 6
BYE: Madison