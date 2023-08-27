ICARD — Even the seniors on this year’s East Burke football team can’t remember 2009.

They’re just too darn young to have any memories of the last time the Cavaliers beat archrival Freedom in the locally legendary Fat Friday series.

Well, not anymore.

The new-era Cavs set a different trajectory for the rivalry in its 49th installment, beating visiting Freedom 29-13 on Friday night to snap a Fat Friday-record 12-game skid and get EBHS’ 19th all-time win over the Patriots (0-2) in a series that was tied at 18-all following East Burke’s previous win 14 years ago.

“I was only 4 years old. It’s been a while,” said Levi Coble, a senior fullback who ran for 75 yards on 16 carries. “I remember coming and watching my brothers play (in Fat Friday games). It was really great being with my friends and watching the games on Friday nights.

“It feels great. It’s been 14 years. That’s crazy. I’m just glad to be a part of it. It took teamwork and all of us not giving up. The offensive line was paving for us. My boy (Jacob Dellinger) ran the ball crazy for us tonight.”

Indeed, Dellinger carried the ball 20 times for a game-high 212 yards and three touchdowns, with all of that trio and a two-point conversion coming in the second quarter as EB (2-0) led 21-13 at halftime and scored all eight second-half points.

Fourth-year EBHS head coach Derrick Minor was on a coaching hiatus in 2009, attending to family and educational pursuits as his son Landon was just born, his daughter Emery was 2 years old and Minor was working toward his master’s degree in education at Elon University. On either side of that, Minor worked as an assistant coach at Graham, Southern Alamance and Southeast Guilford from 2005-11.

He took the head coaching job at Princeton High School in 2012, Rockingham County in 2015 and Foard in 2016, when he began hearing murmurs about the history of the Fat Friday series.

“When I got here, even when I was a Foard coaching, people would talk about Fat Friday and how big the crowds were,” Minor said. “You don’t get a grasp of it until you step into this stadium and imagine it’s completely full. But I know how much it means to everybody, because that’s what everybody talks about. We have so many coaches who have played in this game. For them to be able to get this (first) win since 2009, I’m happy for the boys and couldn’t be more proud of them.”

But even when Minor got to adjacent Catawba County, the heyday of the rivalry was several years in the rearview mirror.

“At 3, I was probably watching YouTube on the iPad,” said EB senior defensive lineman Brady Bostain of where he was in 2009.

“I was 3 years old,” senior linebacker Gavon Franklin said. “I couldn’t tell you what I was doing. Probably running around, crawling or crying.”

The 2009 Cavs were led by head coach Mike Biggerstaff and standout players Dustin Wilson, Kenneth Gaither, Josh Debro, Justin Lail, Eric Carson, Justin Powell, Tyler Blackwood and Matt "Kansas" Langer, who guided EBHS to a 38-16 victory.

Those upperclassmen dominated the rivalry, also winning 24-0 in 2007 and 21-11 in 2008.

Longtime EBHS athletic director and defensive assistant coach Jim Childers remembers the group well.

“That team was a great bunch of guys,” Childers said. “They loved each other and worked hard. You couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids, just like this (year’s) group. The thing I remember about this rivalry is regardless of who might have the better team, it’s going to be a battle. It’s an intense rivalry, but it’s a good, clean rivalry. That’s what I remember about it. It’ll stay that way.”

“It’s been different with two other county schools added, but again, this community was built on East Burke and Freedom. Any time we can beat Freedom, it’s big. It’s a great feeling.”

The current Cavaliers hope they can emulate the 2009 squad in more than just one win, but rather by stacking a few together. They certainly were close with a 13-12 loss in 2021 after being stopped late and a 33-20 defeat in 2022 as the Patriots scored two defensive touchdowns, but those difficult losses paved the way for Friday night’s jubilation.

“We were so close a couple years ago,” Minor said. “We were on the 2-yard line and couldn’t punch it in to win it. We were so close then and last year, we had several turnovers and we were right on the doorstep. That’s what I told these guys: ‘It’s time to break whatever curse or hold is on us. We are breaking the door down on this, and we are not going to let it happen again.’

“We had flashbacks of it tonight. We had a few mix-ups and had some things that cost us in big situations, but I was determined not to let these guys repeat anything but a victory tonight.”

“I think now, we’ve got a lot of motivation for the younger kids to push forward,” Franklin said. “We’ve got a lot of energy going forward. I think people will step up and make a big difference.”

The team definitely expects to have the support of their community behind them.

“It makes all the work that you do and all the support you hear from people (worthwhile),” Minor said. “They said, ‘You’re close, we believe in you and we’re not giving up.’ And to get that win, you know this means something to them. And it puts us going to school next week with some momentum. We (got) to go in on Monday with a victory and everybody (was) fired up. These kids get to enjoy it. They’ve worked for it for four years. They’re my babies. They’ve been here since the very beginning. We went through it together with all the quarantines, and these guys have stayed true and stayed committed, and now, we’re seeing the fruit of all that labor.”

The opportunity to sweep the county competition is up for grabs now for East Burke, which visits Draughn this coming Friday after scoring a 28-27 overtime victory over the Wildcats (1-1) in Icard a season ago.

“Tremendous, but we tell them one game at a time,” Minor said. “It’s going to mean a lot to the young guys. This game meant a lot to the alumni and the former players, but since that transition (to four schools), these guys want to beat Draughn, of course. The motivation is going to be there. We’ve just got to make sure we get them ready for school and stay focused on the task at hand next week.”