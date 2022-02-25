Foul line woes hurt Patton boys in 2nd-round loss to North Surry

MOUNT AIRY — At times this season, the Patton boys basketball team won despite struggles at the foul line.

But in the end, that particular issue contributed to its downfall.

Although they held their own in every other category, the No. 13 seed Panthers finished just 16 for 29 on free throws in a 12-point loss late Thursday in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, falling to host and No. 4 seed North Surry by an 84-72 margin, bringing an end to their season.

The Panthers (16-9) came away otherwise pleased with their performance, but couldn't overlook the foul shot arithmetic.

"It was a great atmosphere to play in and a good team. They've got a lot of talent over there on that side of the ball. We played well, I thought. We stayed right with them in pretty much every facet of the game. I think we played toe-to-toe with them. But in the end, when you get to the playoffs, there's going to be good teams and something that usually stands out and distinguishes the winner from the loser," said PHS coach Dennis Brittain.