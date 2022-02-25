Foul line woes hurt Patton boys in 2nd-round loss to North Surry

MOUNT AIRY — At times this season, the Patton boys basketball team won despite struggles at the foul line.
But in the end, that particular issue contributed to its downfall.
Although they held their own in every other category, the No. 13 seed Panthers finished just 16 for 29 on free throws in a 12-point loss late Thursday in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, falling to host and No. 4 seed North Surry by an 84-72 margin, bringing an end to their season.
The Panthers (16-9) came away otherwise pleased with their performance, but couldn't overlook the foul shot arithmetic.
"It was a great atmosphere to play in and a good team. They've got a lot of talent over there on that side of the ball. We played well, I thought. We stayed right with them in pretty much every facet of the game. I think we played toe-to-toe with them. But in the end, when you get to the playoffs, there's going to be good teams and something that usually stands out and distinguishes the winner from the loser," said PHS coach Dennis Brittain.
"Unfortunately tonight, free throws were probably the difference in the ballgame. We had tons of opportunities and couldn't covert them. We just couldn't make them. We missed 13 and they missed three. You can do the math pretty easily, and that's not hard math for anybody to know that that was pretty big difference in the ballgame."
While all of the Greyhounds' misses from the charity stripe came in the first half, PHS was below 50% from the foul line until Quentin Rice and Brady Chamberlain combined to go 5 of 8 over the span of a minute and change late in the going. But that simply whittled a 12-point deficit back down to five with 1:43 to play.
North Surry was perfect at its ensuing three trips to the line and matched Patton's field goal total over the span with three to hold the visitors at bay and secure a berth into the third round.
Early on, the Panthers led 19-16 after a quarter thanks to seven points apiece from seniors Rice and Waylon Rutherford. A quick 9-3 flurry in favor of the Greyhounds in the final minute of the first half sent the hosts into the intermission with a 37-31 lead.
PHS regained the advantage in the middle portion of the third quarter with a 9-0 run consisting of two second-chance baskets by Randan Clarke, a Rice layup and a Rutherford 3-pointer, but NS wrested back the lead by the end of the frame, 54-49.
The Greyhounds hit a couple 3s early in the fourth and five was as close as PHS could get the rest of the way.
"We got down a couple times and made runs to come back," Brittain said. "Every time, we came back. We took the lead most every time. We just got behind there at the end and couldn't come back that last time."
Despite a third-place finish, it was a successful debut season in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference — behind only undefeated champion R-S Central, which remains alive in the postseason, and second-place Hendersonville, which also reached the postseason's second round — and overall as Patton got to the second round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
"I know a lot of people dealt with a lot of things, but this team, especially, had to deal with adversity from Day 1," Brittain said. "We didn't play a single game all season where we had every member of our team available on the roster to play. Sometimes, we had more out than others. We had our point guard (Rice) out for a long stretch.
"I thought we did a good job in this conference of beating teams that we should beat. I thought the guys at the top of our conference were both good teams, and I thought we stayed and played well with them for most of the year. They were just a little bit better than us."
Rice led Patton versus the Greyhounds with a game-high 27 points and Rutherford finished with 23. Connor Rudisill, also a senior, joined them in double figures with 10 points. Clarke, a junior, added nine points, and senior Anthony Feaster-Hicks had two.
Kolby Watson (26 points), Jahreece Lynch (24) and James McCreary (22) piled up the points for the Greyhounds, combining to score the hosts' first 52 points and 72 of their 84 points in total.
