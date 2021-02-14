Four Burke Co. prep football teams all scrimmage this week

All four Burke County high school football teams will engage in preseason action this week with their lone scrimmages ahead of a COVID-19 delayed season on the gridiron. The NCHSAA mandated that teams only scrimmage once ahead of this off-schedule season as part of its coronavirus protocols.

Draughn in scheduled to scrimmage first, traveling to R-S Central at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The inclement weather date would be Saturday. Head coach Chris Powell, now the county’s longest-tenured, begins his third season with the resurgent Wildcats, who finished 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference last season, securing their first playoff berth since 2012.

Freedom will scrimmage at Hibriten at 6 p.m. on Friday, with Saturday serving as an alternate date. The Patriots are under new guidance with first-year head coach, an assistant at powerhouse Shelby the past seven seasons. He takes over a program with eight straight postseason appearances, and one that returns a stellar offensive senior trio of wide receivers Desmond Caldwell and Damien Dula and running back Chase Young.