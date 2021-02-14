Four Burke Co. prep football teams all scrimmage this week

All four Burke County high school football teams will engage in preseason action this week with their lone scrimmages ahead of a COVID-19 delayed season on the gridiron. The NCHSAA mandated that teams only scrimmage once ahead of this off-schedule season as part of its coronavirus protocols.
Draughn in scheduled to scrimmage first, traveling to R-S Central at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The inclement weather date would be Saturday. Head coach Chris Powell, now the county’s longest-tenured, begins his third season with the resurgent Wildcats, who finished 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference last season, securing their first playoff berth since 2012.
Freedom will scrimmage at Hibriten at 6 p.m. on Friday, with Saturday serving as an alternate date. The Patriots are under new guidance with first-year head coach, an assistant at powerhouse Shelby the past seven seasons. He takes over a program with eight straight postseason appearances, and one that returns a stellar offensive senior trio of wide receivers Desmond Caldwell and Damien Dula and running back Chase Young.
Patton also is scheduled to scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Friday, heading to face likely future conference opponent Chase. The Panthers also are under a new coach, with former Freedom defensive coordinator Mark Duncan heading across town to take the helm. PHS is tasked with replacing its quarterback, top three rushers and top four receivers from the 2019 season.
And East Burke will wrap up the local prep preseason with the lone home scrimmage, hosting Cherryville at 2 p.m. on Saturday with both varsity and JV action. Like the Patriots and Panthers, the Cavaliers also have a new head coach as former Foard leader Derrick Minor takes command. EB also is faced with the prospect of replacing much of its 2019 offensive production, primarily in the form on now-graduated, record-setting running back Josh Moore, who last season led the county in rushing attempts (256), yards (1,467) and touchdowns (23).
The regular season, also reduced to seven games, is slated to kick off on Friday, Feb. 26.