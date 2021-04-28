Four county boys soccer players named all-region

Four Burke County boys soccer players were recently named all-region selections by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.

At the 2A classification, Patton senior defender Luiz Batz and East Burke senior midfielder Josh Aguirre were named All-Region 9, while at the 3A level, Freedom senior midfielder Beckham Ixchajchal and senior defender Teague Miller were named All-Region 11.

All four players were already named to their respective all-conference squads.

Miller finished the season with two goals and one assist in 10 games, while Ixchajchal had one assist for the Patriots, who led the county in fewest goals against.

Aguirre had a team-best five goals in 14 games for the Cavaliers, and Batz helped lead the way on defense for the Panthers, who like Freedom finished a county-best fourth place in its conference.