Four East Burke football players named All-CVAC

Four East Burke football players were recognized as the Catawba Valley 2A Conference recently released its honors list for the sport.

Those Cavaliers named All-CVAC included senior running back Blane Fulbright, senior defensive back/running back Spencer Goins, senior defensive back/running back Logan Johnson and junior linebacker/fullback Luke Wilson.

Fulbright tallied county-second-best rushing totals of 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns — that mark tops in the regular season — on a county-high 212 attempts. He also was EB’s second leading receiver with 57 yards on 10 grabs, including an additional touchdown.

Goins tied for 10th in county with 57 total tackles, adding five tackles for loss and an interception. Offensively, he added 72 rushing yards.

Johnson was second in the county and first on the team with 101 total tackles. He added eight pass breakups, interception and one tackle for loss.

Wilson was third in the county with 94 total tackles, fifth in the county and first on the team with 10 tackles for loss, and added four forced fumbles, a sack and an interception.

Individual league awards went to Maiden’s Ben Gibbs (offensive player of the year), Chris Culliver (specialist of the year) and Will Byrne (coach of the year) and Lincolnton’s Bernard Wingate (defensive player of the year).

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.