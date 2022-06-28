Freedom again 2nd at Draughn 7-on-7

VALDESE — For the second consecutive summer, the Freedom football team advanced to the championship game of Draughn's third annual 7-on-7 invitational tournament.

The Patriots went 5-1 in pool play, earning the top seed, and went on to win over Fred T. Foard, 31-10, and Hunter Huss, 29-19, before falling in the championship game to Burns, 29-8, on Saturday.

"We are happy with the effort today," Freedom coach Justin Hawn said. "This is a great opportunity for everybody. We had a lot of good competition."

Quarterback Landon Cox led the Patriots’ offense, tossing nine touchdowns in tournament play with three against the Tigers and four against the Huskies.

Two interceptions against the Bulldogs ultimately led to defeat in the championship game for FHS.

The Wildcats, led by rising junior quarterback Eli Tillery, a returning starter, went 2-3 in pool play before falling to Burns, 29-8, in tournament play.

"This is a great tournament and the field was filled with competitive teams. We got some good work out of it and were very happy with the way it went today," Draughn coach Chris Powell said.

