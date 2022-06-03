Freedom announces coaching changes for 2 sports

Freedom High School this week named new head coaches for two sports.

Athletic director Antonio Lyerly announced that Heather Buchanan will take over the Lady Patriots’ volleyball team while Albert Becerra will guide the Patriots in boys soccer.

Buchanan, who teaches science at FHS, has been involved with the program for several seasons, including as an assistant for the varsity program.

“Coach Buchanan has served as the JV coach for the past four years and is ready to take the next step and take over as the head varsity coach,” Lyerly said.

Buchanan takes over for Connor Townsend, who stepped down from the post in November after a four-year run with a 16-59 overall record and a 6-41 mark in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

Becerra is the resource officer at FHS and possesses what Lyerly described as “a wealth of soccer experience.”

“It is a huge asset to have him in the building, and he will bring discipline and immediate accountability to our program,” Becerra said.

The Patriots were coached this past fall by Danny Miller, posting an 8-9-4 overall record and a 4-5-1 mark in NWC action.

