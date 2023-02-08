The Freedom boys basketball team avenged its lone Northwestern 3A/4A Conference loss, but just barely.

The Patriots had to rally late and then withstand one last Watauga surge to get their revenge for Jan. 17’s 98-80 loss in Boone, defending their home court 64-62 on Tuesday night in Morganton.

The win assured Freedom of at least a tie atop the final NWC regular-season standings. A win at home Friday versus Alexander Central will give FHS the outright championship.

Seeing a 51-50 lead near the midpoint of the fourth quarter evaporate into a 57-51 deficit with just 3:30 left to play, FHS got things going late on a 3-pointer from Amore Connelly. A free throw by Mekhi Harris and a steal-and-score by Avery Pollard tied things up 57-57 with 2:05 remaining in the contest.

Freedom (18-4, 8-1 NWC) retook the lead on Connelly’s and-one basket off a Kobe Johnson defensive rebound and assist. Connelly made the bonus shot for a 60-57 advantage with 95 seconds left on the clock.

The Pioneers scored 19 seconds later to creep within one point, but Connelly was back to work on the other end, drawing a foul and sinking both free throws for a 62-59 edge with 33 ticks left.

But the play of the game was still to come as Pollard grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end and fired a pass up the court to Connelly for an emphatic dunk with for a 64-59 lead with just 10 seconds left to play.

Watauga got one last gasp with a made 3-pointer with 1 second left before swiping the ball away and managing to get a player’s timeout acknowledged on the court with 0.4 seconds to go, but the halfcourt heave fell shy to let Freedom keep the win.

The frantic final moments didn’t eclipse the rip-roaring late play from Pollard to Connelly.

“We always pride ourselves on the defensive end, rebounding the basketball and then getting out and running,” Pollard said. “Those are our three big keys for Freedom basketball. I got the rebound and I trusted my teammate to make a play, and he went and made a big one. A big dunk.

“It’s special. I think it’s big to be in those situations, and it’s fun. It’s awesome — (Connelly) can dunk the crap out of the ball.”

Connelly finished with a game-high 36 points for the second game in a row, and the dunk was a fine exclamation point on that performance.

“It was just chemistry and him just finding the open man and me just putting it up,” Connelly said. “It feels good. My teammates make me feel good, and they put me in that spot to be successful.”

It was a bit of a slow start by Freedom standards and compared to the frantic pace of the teams’ first meeting as FHS led 14-11 after a quarter and 34-29 at the half. Watauga trimmed the lead slightly to 46-42 after three quarters before taking a lead in the opening moments of the fourth.

But the Patriots weren’t ready to lose control of their NWC title destiny, no matter how pesky the Pioneers have been to them this season.

“Watauga is really good. They’ve got shot-makers all over the floor,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “They’ve got good size and they’re well-coached. They play with a good pace. They can guard you in several different ways. They guarded us in man, they guarded us in a 2-3 and they guarded us in a 1-3-1.

“They just threw different stuff at us, so we had to prep for a lot. I think they’re a really good basketball team.”

In addition to Connelly (five rebounds), Freedom got scoring from Harris (nine points), Johnson (five), Pollard (five), Dyson Dellinger (three; left in third quarter with ankle injury), Kaden Lytle (two), Gavin McNaughton (two) and Max Taylor (two).

Jackson Pryor (22 points), Grant Morrison (14) and Wyatt Keller (12) led Watauga.

GIRLS

Watauga 59, Freedom 46

The Lady Patriots (12-10, 3-6 NWC) put up a much better showing than Jan. 17’s 54-24 loss in Boone, but still were left with a loss Tuesday at home in Morganton that placed them into a tie for distant fourth in the six-team conference.

Freedom scored first and held a slim lead early in the second quarter, but never found its way back out front as the Lady Pioneers went on a 13-2 run later in the period and outscored the hosts 35-26 after halftime, leading by as many as 20 points late.

FHS was led by 22 points and eight steals from Peyton Caldwell, and Sydnie Demiter (10 points) joined her in double figures. Ava Whisnant (six points), Haven Gladden (five) and Statlee McGee (three) also scored.

Kate Sears (23 points) and Charlotte Torgerson (22) were the dominant duo for Watauga.

JV BOYS

Freedom 54, Watauga 50

The JV Patriots secured a narrow conference win Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Kristafer Creekmore (12 points), Kaden Davis (10) and Jonah Griggs (10) all finished in double figures for FHS.

JV GIRLS

Watauga 46, Freedom 23

The JV Lady Patriots fell in league action Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Jenaya Johnson and Emily Kania scored five points apiece for Freedom.