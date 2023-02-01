Freedom boys avoid trouble with 73-69 NWC win at South

SAWMILLS — The Freedom boys basketball team held on to beat host South Caldwell 73-69 in a nail-biting Northwestern 3A/4A Conference road win on Tuesday night.

The score was 64-62 when Mekhi Harris hit what would have otherwise been an ordinary layup for the Patriots. This layup, however, came in the closing minute of a contentious, back-and-forth game, giving Freedom a four-point advantage with 58 seconds remaining.

Moments later, South Caldwell answered back and the margin was down to two again. But Freedom was able to cement the victory at the foul line, a place that had given Patriot shooters more than its fair share of difficulty during the game’s first 3 ½ quarters.

Even a pair of three-point play opportunities for the Spartans in the game’s last 32 seconds weren’t enough to swing to win over to South Caldwell. After the first, which the hosts converted, Harris missed a pair of free throws. But the Patriots were able to come up with the offensive rebound and another opportunity.

This time, the key player for FHS was Kegan Clark, who had come off the bench to replace Amore Connelly after the sophomore picked up his fifth foul a few minutes earlies. Clark hit both free throws and the lead was back to four.

South Caldwell’s second opportunity came on a layup with 3.7 seconds to go, cutting the lead to two. But this time, SC couldn’t convert at the line and Freedom’s Dyson Dellinger hit two more from the line to finish off the Spartans.

Freedom (16-4, 6-1 NWC) broke the game open early behind a pair of 3-pointers from Dellinger. Kaden Lytle tried to follow with three more the old fashioned way, but couldn’t connect on the free throw and the lead was six.

The poor free throw shooting continued for Freedom in the second quarter. For South Caldwell, the duo of Tyler Eggars dominating the paint and Carter Anderson connecting from long range helped the Spartans turn the deficit into a five-point lead.

Late in the quarter, Freedom chipped the lead down to one before, with 2 seconds remaining, Lytle hit a layup and drew the foul. The free throw missed, but Freedom still escaped the first half with a 35-34 advantage.

Harris (18 points) and Lytle (17) led the way for Freedom. Dyson Dellinger added 14 points, including three from long range in the first half, Connelly had 12 and Avery Pollard added eight points of the bench.

GIRLS

Freedom 45, South Caldwell

The Lady Patriots (12-8, 3-4 NWC) outlasted the host Lady Spartans late Tuesday in Sawmills, winning back-to-back games for the first time since the second week of December.

FHS held the lead nearly from the opening tip, but it took until late in the third quarter for them to finally push it to double digits. That moment came when junior guard Statlee McGee hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game.

Moments later, Sydnie Demiter became the second Patriot to get into double figures when she dropped a mid-range jumper from the top of the key to give the visitors a 31-18 lead.

It was Freedom’s smothering defense that got them to that point, canceling out the shooting woes both teams experienced for most of the first three quarters.

In the fourth, South Caldwell six-footer, Lillie Bumgarner tried to chip away at the Freedom lead in the paint, at one point getting the Spartans within six.

From there, however, Freedom held onto the ball, working it around and keeping it from the Spartan defenders and connecting at the line to seal the win.

The opening period set the tone for the physical game. By quarter’s end, Freedom had managed to build a 13-7 lead on the strength of their physical full-court press and hustle, chasing down offensive rebounds and loose balls.

Freedom struggled from downtown in the second, while Bumgarner found her rhythm in cutting the lead to two, but a late 3-pointer from McGee sent Freedom into the locker room with an 18-13 lead.

McGee paced Freedom with 15 points while Demiter and Peyton Caldwell added 12 each. Bumgarner led the way for the Spartans with 15 points and Kaylee Anderson added 10.

JV BOYS

Freedom 53, South Caldwell 49

The JV Patriots rallied from an early 12-3 deficit to grab a conference win Tuesday evening in Sawmills.

Gabe Ferguson (11 points), Ke’Andre Davis (10), Jaylen Burgess (10) and Kaden Davis (nine) led FHS.

JV GIRLS

South Caldwell 36, Freedom 27

The JV Lady Patriots fell in league action Tuesday in Sawmills.

Cynica Caldwell with 11 points and Alaya Bates with eight led Freedom.