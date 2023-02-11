On a night filled with emotions for seniors and reflection on a program milestone, sophomore Amore Connelly led the Freedom boys basketball team to a 62-46 victory over Alexander Central and the outright Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship.

Connelly scored a game-high 27 points Friday night as the host Patriots improved to 19-4 overall on the season and 9-1 in the NWC 3A/4A to lock up the top seed for next week’s conference tournament. As top seed, the Patriots get a bye to the tournament semifinals, which will be played Thursday at Freedom. Alexander Central settled for second place and the No. 2 seed with the loss.

Although the game was about completing the regular season and prepping for the upcoming postseason, the night began with ceremonies to honor the current team’s five senior players and the program’s legacy.

On Jan. 27, school officials announced that the Patriots’ 62-52 victory over Hibriten was the 1,000th win in program history. Since then, Freedom, which is celebrating its 50th year as a high school, has compiled a 1,004-327 record and 75.4 winning percentage.

Between Friday night’s pregame ceremony honoring Freedom’s five seniors and tipoff, the current Patriots and past players and coaches gathered on the floor to watch a video shown to the large crowd reflecting on the history of the Freedom program.

“It was an amazing atmosphere with all of the alumni coming back to support us,” said Patriots guard Mekhi “Philly” Harris, who was one of the five senior players. He was honored along with Keegan Clark, Dyson Dellinger, Avery Pollard and Braden Vance. “It really inspired me, seeing all those guys on the floor to support us.”

“The program itself is very special,” Pollard said. “It goes back so far.”

Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said the event not only included the on-court ceremony, but “We were fortunate to get so many players from the past in the locker room” to speak with the players before the game.

Connelly played his part in the victory but played down his role by saying, “My teammates helped me get there.”

Harris praised Connelly, though.

“My teammate was on fire,” Harris said. “I had to try to get him the ball as much as possible.”

Connelly was the Patriots’ only double-digit scorer but was one of 10 Patriots to score. He was followed in the scoring column by Gavin McNaughton (eight points), Dellinger (six), Harris (five), Kobe Johnson (four), Braxton King (three), Max Taylor (three), Kaden Lytle (two), Devyn Chapman (two) and Jaylin Michaux (two).

The Patriots controlled the game from the start. They raced to an 8-0 advantage behind 3-pointers from Dellinger and Harris and a fastbreak bucket by Connelly. Although the Cougars rallied to within 13-9, the Patriots led 18-11 after one quarter, 35-19 at halftime and 49-29 after three quarters.

“It’s the most complete game we’ve played this year,” Zimmerman said. “I like the mentality we’re starting to show.”

GIRLS

Alexander Central 51, Freedom 47

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer propelled the visiting Lady Cougars to the lead at the end of the third quarter, and they never relinquished the advantage en route to the four-point victory and the No. 4 seed for the upcoming NWC Tournament.

With the loss, the Lady Patriots (12-11, 3-7 NWC) slipped to the fifth seed and will start tournament play against the Alexander Central in a rematch Tuesday in Taylorsville. The winner then will advance to the tournament semifinals on Thursday at Freedom.

Friday’s game was nip-and-tuck throughout. The Lady Cougars led 13-11 after one quarter. However, the Lady Patriots seized a 26-24 advantage after a pair of free throws by Ava Whitaker with 1:19 left in the second quarter. Alexander free throws just 6 seconds later knotted the score at 26-26 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Ava Whisnant’s free throws with 1:57 left gave the Lady Patriots a 36-34 lead. However, AC buried a 3 just before the horn sounded, putting the Lady Cougars up 37-36.

They never trailed again. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Cougars extended the lead to eight, at 50-42, before Peyton Caldwell scored five points in the final 16.6 seconds to help the Lady Patriots finish with only a four-point loss.

Caldwell scored 14 points to lead a balanced Lady Patriots attack. She was followed in double digits by Sydnie Demiter, with 11, and Whitaker, with 10. Whisnant finished with six and was followed by Statlee McGee, with four, and Ava Cooke, with two

Meredith Wilke’s 27 points led all scorers for the Lady Cougars. Sydney Hayes finished with 11.

JV

Freedom teams swept to end season

The Patriots’ JV squads ended the season with losses to Alexander Central on Friday at home.

In the boys’ game, the visiting Cougars led after every quarter en route to a 53-41 victory. The host Patriots trailed 16-8 after one quarter, 33-22 at halftime and 43-27 after three quarters. Kaden Davis scored 15 points and Jonah Griggs added 11 to lead the Patriots’ effort.

In the girls’ game, the visiting Lady Cougars finished the season unbeaten at 18-0 with a 64-9 victory over the host Lady Patriots, who scored all nine of their points in the first half.