Freedom boys beat Ashe by 20, move to 3-0 in NWC

Three Patriots scored 21-plus points as the Freedom basketball team beat Ashe County by 20 and moved to 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Host FHS handled the Huskies 82-62 on Thursday night in Morganton to remain unblemished early in the league slate.

Gavin McNaughton and Mekhi Harris tallied 22 points apiece and Dyson Dellinger followed up Tuesday’s career-high of 23 points and seven made 3-pointers with 21 more points and five additional makes from beyond the arc. McNaughton’s Thursday performance was part of a double-double with 11 rebounds and Harris converted three dunks.

The trio was excellent on the week as sophomore Amore Connelly, who opened NWC play the previous Friday with a game-high 36 points in a win at Hibriten, was limited by some lingering injuries.

“It makes you difficult to beat when you don’t count on just one person to get jobs done,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “When you have multiple people who can do multiple things, we’re blessed to have that and fortunate to have that. We’re fortunate to have some really tough kids, too, mentally and physically. Like tonight, when things weren’t going great, there was no finger-pointing. You’ve just got to get the job done.”

McNaughton was already in double figures with 12 points by halftime as Freedom got off to another fast start to lead 27-12 after a quarter before things evened out a little in the second period for a 44-31 lead at the intermission. He opened the third quarter with a put-back basket and had another second-chance score midway through the period.

McNaughton’s back-to-back baskets in the middle stages of the fourth quarter vaulted Freedom back out in front by double-digits for good and were part of a 19-4 late-game run that propelled the Patriots (13-3, 3-0 NWC) ahead by more than 20.

“I just came in knowing this team had beaten us last year,” McNaughton said. “I was ready to get that back because they beat us by one last year at their court and we beat them by five at our court. I feel like we’re getting better with our togetherness as opposed to the beginning of the season when we weren’t. That’s helping us do way better because we’re not trying to do our own thing individually. We’re playing team basketball.”

Both Harris and Dellinger joined McNaughton in having fast starts.

Harris scored the first four points of the game on a rebound basket and a 2 for 2 trip to the free throw line. He took an assist from Connelly later in the opening period to make it 15-4 FHS.

Dellinger hit his first two 3-pointers in a one-minute span midway through the opening frame and had five more points in less than 30 seconds to close out the first-quarter outburst. The senior earned a trip to the foul line early in the second quarter and converted both attempts.

In addition to the double-digit trio of McNaughton, Harris and Dellinger, Freedom also got scoring from Kaden Lytle (eight points), Connelly (five), Kobe Johnson (two) and Max Taylor (two).

Jake Grubb (22 points) and Austin Grogan (14) finished in double figures for Ashe County.

GIRLS

Ashe County 48, Freedom 35

The Lady Patriots (10-6, 1-2 NWC) slipped back below .500 in league action with a double-digit home loss Thursday evening in Morganton.

A slow start saw Freedom score just four points in the first quarter and only 11 by halftime as they trailed by 13 points at the break and never could fully recover.

Freedom fell behind as many as 24 points, doubled up at 48-24, before finishing the contest on an 11-0 rally that came well too late. Three-pointers from Sydnie Demiter and Statlee McGee, a steal-and-basket and a free throw from Peyton Caldwell and a Kaitlyn Hagmann score brought Freedom back within 13 points with 2:10 to play, but the final 130 seconds of the game featured no more scoring.

Caldwell (15 points) and Demiter (12) reached double figures for the Lady Patriots, but no one else scored more than one possession’s worth as McGee (three), Hagmann (two), Ava Whitaker (two) and Ava Cooke (one) wrapped up the offensive production.

Paige Overcash and Abby Sheets led the Lady Huskies with 14 points apiece and Lexie Dawson (12 points) also was a double-digit scorer for Ashe County.