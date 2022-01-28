Freedom boys bounce back, sweep Hibriten

However, Harris scored less than a minute later to give the Patriots the lead for good and set the scene for Connelly.

Thomas and Drew Costello, with eight points each, and Dyson Dellinger, with two, rounded out the scoring for the Patriots, who were playing the second of three games this week. The Patriots were scheduled to play at Ashe County late Saturday.

“I was real pleased with the effort,” Zimmerman said.

GIRLS

Freedom 59, Hibriten 49

The Lady Patriots (13-3, 2-2 NWC) followed up their first conference win of the season with another, scoring the first seven points of the game, paced by five from Statlee McGee. However, the Lady Patriots’ 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter quickly evaporated when the Lady Panthers used back-to-back 3-pointers by Katie Story and Lucy Manuel for a 16-15 advantage.

Freedom countered with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers of its own from Stevee McGee and Statlee McGee. Statlee McGee’s 3 from the right wing with 1:59 left in the second quarter pushed the Lady Patriots to a 24-16 advantage. They led 29-18 at halftime.