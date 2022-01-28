Freedom boys bounce back, sweep Hibriten

LENOIR — The Freedom boys basketball team returned to its winning ways in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Two nights after suffering their first league loss at home versus Alexander Central, the Patriots rebounded and won, 60-56, at Hibriten late Thursday to complete a season sweep of the Panthers.
Patriots freshman Amore Connelly slammed dunks in back-to-back fourth-quarter possessions to help fend off the host Panthers. Connelly’s dunks boosted the Patriots from a 53-49 lead to a 57-50 advantage as they spread the floor to milk the clock in the final two minutes. Zion Thomas and Trey Ledford converted free throws in the final seconds to seal the four-point victory.
“We were looking for good shots, a chance to run some clock, and make free throws,” Patriots coach Chris Zimmerman said. “(Connelly) saw an opening and took it to the basket. He is a special talent.”
Connelly finished with 18 points to lead three double-digit scorers. Ledford, with 14, and Philly Harris, with 10, followed for the Patriots (12-, 4-1 NWC). The trio helped offset the one-two punch of Garrett Smargian, with 29 points, and Nylan Battle, with 11, for the Panthers.
The two teams had battled to a 17-17 draw after one quarter, and the host Panthers clung to a 32-30 halftime lead before the Patriots grabbed a 44-40 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Smargian converted two free throws and slammed a dunk of his own to open the final period and knot the score at 44-all.
However, Harris scored less than a minute later to give the Patriots the lead for good and set the scene for Connelly.
Thomas and Drew Costello, with eight points each, and Dyson Dellinger, with two, rounded out the scoring for the Patriots, who were playing the second of three games this week. The Patriots were scheduled to play at Ashe County late Saturday.
“I was real pleased with the effort,” Zimmerman said.
GIRLS
Freedom 59, Hibriten 49
The Lady Patriots (13-3, 2-2 NWC) followed up their first conference win of the season with another, scoring the first seven points of the game, paced by five from Statlee McGee. However, the Lady Patriots’ 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter quickly evaporated when the Lady Panthers used back-to-back 3-pointers by Katie Story and Lucy Manuel for a 16-15 advantage.
Freedom countered with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers of its own from Stevee McGee and Statlee McGee. Statlee McGee’s 3 from the right wing with 1:59 left in the second quarter pushed the Lady Patriots to a 24-16 advantage. They led 29-18 at halftime.
Just seconds into the third quarter, Statlee McGee fell to the floor and had to be carried from the gym. When she returned to the gym using crutches with an ice pack on her right knee, the Lady Patriots led 34-26 with 3:50 left in the third quarter.
Leading 42-33 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Patriots fended off rallies by the Lady Panthers, who pulled within four points on three occasions, the last at 53-49 with 1:22 left.
Sydnie Demiter and Stevee McGee then made six straight free throws to seal the 59-49 victory.
The free-throw conversions helped Demiter, with 17 points, and Stevee McGee, with 16, lead the Lady Patriots’ scoring. They were followed by Zakiah King with 11, Statlee McGee with eight, Peyton Caldwell with six and Christena Rhone, with one.
JV BOYS
Freedom 53, Hibriten 32
Kaidence Johnson scored 16 points and Cody Bollinger added 13 as the JV Patriots (7-5, 1-2 NWC) rolled to their first league victory of the winter. The Patriots dominated from the start, leading 16-2 after one quarter, 29-14 at halftime, and 48-25 after three periods.
Ray Duckworth can be reached at sports@morganton.com.