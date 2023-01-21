Freedom boys bounce back, top Alexander

TAYLORSVILLE — The Freedom boys basketball team got back on track after suffering its first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, following it up with a league win.

The Patriots put Tuesday’s 98-80 NWC loss at Watauga at least partially in the rearview mirror with a quality conference victory on the road, topping Alexander Central 61-50 on Friday night.

Freedom never trailed from tipoff to final buzzer, leading 10-7 after a quarter, 28-20 at halftime after holding an 18-13 second-period edge, and 48-41 after three quarters even as the third frame went slightly the way of the host Cougars 21-20. FHS finished off the game by taking the fourth quarter 12-10 to set the final 11-point margin.

Freedom went 8 of 19 from beyond the arc (42.1%), led by four 3-pointers from senior Dyson Dellinger. Amore Connelly (two), Mekhi Harris (one) and Avery Pollard (one) also hit true from deep.

The Patriots (14-4, 4-1 NWC) shot 48.8% from the field overall while Alexander shot just 36.2%, marking a nice rebound for a Freedom defense that nearly gave up 100 points earlier in the week.

Harris led the way for Freedom with 16 points and seven rebounds, also tallying five assists, two steals and a block. Dellinger finished with 14 points, two rebounds, an assist and a block.

Also in double figures were Gavin McNaughton, who posted 12 points, five rebounds and an assist, and Connelly, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Pollard (five points, five rebounds, two assists), Kaden Lytle (three points, two rebounds, two assists) and Keegan Clark (steal) also made contributions for the visitors.

Grayson Presnell tallied a game-high 19 points for the Cougars, who also got 10 points from Avery Cook.

GIRLS

Alexander Central 56, Freedom 39

The Lady Patriots (10-8, 1-4 NWC) stumbled to a third consecutive league loss Friday on the road in Taylorsville.

Freedom’s only lead was at 3-0 less than 90 seconds in as the visitors trailed 13-5 after a quarter then surrendered a 17-8 second-quarter deficit to trail 30-13 at the break. FHS did come out of the intermission to take the third quarter 16-11 and trim the deficit to 12 points at 41-29, but the Lady Cougars reassumed control over the final 8 minutes to take the final frame 15-10 and win by 17.

Only four Lady Patriots scored with Sydnie Demiter (17 points, five rebounds, assist, steal) and Peyton Caldwell (16 points, seven rebounds, two steals) in double figures. Haven Gladden (assist) and Statlee McGee (five rebounds, three assists, two steals) added three points apiece. Ava Whisnant (six rebounds, block), Ava Whitaker (four rebounds, assist, steal, block) and Kaitlyn Hagmann (block) also contributed for FHS.

Freedom continued to struggle with turnovers, losing that battle 20-14. The Patriots were outshot 34.5% to 28.3%, including 29.2% to 19% from beyond the arc.

Meredith Wike led Alexander Central with a game-high 19 points.