Freedom boys complete sweep of Hibriten, pick up 1,000th all-time win

Sophomore Amore Connelly scored 13 points in the final 5 minutes to power the Freedom boys basketball team to a 62-52 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference victory over visiting Hibriten and help the Patriots reach a program milestone.

After the Friday night game, school officials announced the Patriots had recorded their 1,000th victory in program history. Freedom is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a high school.

Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said the milestone victory is “special for the guys here now and special for those who came before.”

“Any time you get to put a mark in a program like this, it is very special,” Zimmerman said.

Connelly left his mark on the evening as he finished with 18 points, just one shy of teammate Mekhi Harris’ team-high 19 points for the Patriots (15-4, 5-1 NWC), who swept the Panthers.

The duo combined for 19 of the Patriots’ fourth-quarter points as FHS outscored the visiting Panthers 23-11. The Patriots trailed 41-39 entering the final 8 minutes and fell behind 43-39 after Hibriten scored in the lane.

Harris followed with two free throws and then a breakaway dunk to knot the score at 43 with 6:34 left. After the Panthers went up 45-43, the Patriots’ Gavin McNaughton scored inside to knot the score again with 5:50 left. Hibriten and Connelly traded scores for a tie at 47, and the Panthers took their last lead at 49-47 with 4:37 to go.

After converting two free throws, Connelly added a bucket in the lane with 3:42 remaining to give the Patriots the lead for good at 51-49. The Patriots then followed with a baseline bucket by McNaughton and three free throws by Connelly to seize a 56-49 advantage. Hibriten free throws sandwiched a basket in the lane by Harris, leaving the Patriots ahead 58-52 with 1:13 left.

Connelly then converted two free throws for a 60-52 lead with 54.1 seconds left and capped the night with a fastbreak dunk 13 seconds later to seal the 10-point victory.

“His teammates did a really good job on defense at the end and getting him the ball,” Zimmerman said of Connelly. “He did a good job himself as a leader and a teammate.”

Until the final flurry, Hibriten had seemed in control. The Panthers led 14-12 after one quarter, 27-26 at halftime and 41-39 entering the fourth quarter.

“Hibriten played really hard the whole game,” Zimmerman said. "In the fourth quarter, we were able to limit them to one shot. They did a really good job early on of limiting us in our transition game.”

GIRLS

Freedom 46, Hibriten 41

Peyton Caldwell scored 18 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Patriots (11-8, 2-4 NWC) snap a four-game losing streak with a five-point league victory over a team that beat them earlier in the month in Lenoir.

“We’ve been talking about having to do the little things better,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said. “We were playing with great energy, making hustle plays and boxing out.”

The Lady Patriots fell behind early, but led 14-13 after the first quarter only to trail 27-21 at halftime and 35-27 after three periods.

Sydnie Demiter started the comeback with a bucket 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, and Caldwell buried a 3-pointer to pull the Lady Patriots within 35-32 with 6:45 left. After a free throw by Hibriten, Demiter drove the lane for another basket and a 36-34 score. Caldwell tied the game at 36 on a basket with 4:27 left.

Hibriten followed with a bucket with 3:55 to go for the Lady Panthers’ final lead at 38-36. Caldwell answered with a flurry on a low post bucket, a shot from the lane and a fastbreak layup within less than a minute to put the Lady Patriots to stay at 42-38.

Statlee McGee converted a pair of one-and-one free throws and Caldwell scored on another putback basket as the Lady Patriots built a 46-38 advantage. Hibriten’s 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left completed the game’s scoring.

Demiter finished with 10 points for the Lady Patriots.

“We needed the win,” Reddick said. "We’ve been talking about being a young team and coming together and catching fire at the right time.”

JV GIRLS

Freedom 47, Hibriten 38 (OT)

Alaya Bates scored four of her game-high 26 points in overtime as the JV Lady Patriots defeated visiting Hibriten.

Freedom led 13-9 after one quarter, 23-16 at halftime and 33-23 after three quarters. However, Hibriten used a 15-5 spurt in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 38 and force overtime. The Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Panthers 9-0 in the extra period.

JV BOYS

Freedom 51, Hibriten 47

The JV Patriots converted six free throws in the final 2:27 of the game to secure a win over visiting Hibriten.

Cris Creekmoore scored 13 points and Gabe Ferguson added 10 for the victorious Patriots, who led 15-11 after one quarter, 24-22 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters. However, the JV Panthers rallied early in the fourth quarter, knotting the score at 44 and again at 45 before the Patriots put the game away at the free-throw line.