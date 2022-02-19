Freedom boys denied NWC Tournament crown with 1-point loss

TAYLORSVILLE — Following a one-point Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament championship game loss, the Freedom boys basketball team is ready to start a new phase, according to coach Clint Zimmerman.
“That’s a one-game season. That season’s over,” Zimmerman said after the No. 1 seed Patriots' 52-51 loss to No. 2 seed and host Alexander Central on Friday night in the NWC title game. “We now look to what’s ahead Monday with the (state playoffs) draw. Then, we’ll try to get ready for the next season.”
The Patriots enter the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs with a 17-7 record after the loss to the 4A Cougars.
“They’ve got a good team,” Zimmerman said. “It was a game of runs. We just hoped we would have one more than they would.”
Instead, the Cougars used a 7-3 run midway through the fourth quarter to tie the score at 49 with 2:41 left in the game. Amore Connelly put the Patriots back up 51-49 with two free throws with 2:08 left. However, the Cougars countered on the next possession with a 3-pointer by Avery Cook from the left wing for the final advantage.
Both teams had chances to score more, but failed to capitalize. Finally, with 2.3 seconds left, the Patriots called a time-out to set up an inbound play under their basket. After a second time-out by the Cougars, the Patriots’ play went awry, resulting in a turnover with no time off the clock. The Cougars then heaved a pass to midcourt to Evan Presnell, who was able to run out the clock.
Connelly scored nine of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter as the Patriots built a 14-12 advantage. Drew Costello’s basket put the Patriots up 21-14 with 5:27 left in the second quarter, but the Cougars followed with a 13-3 run for a 27-24 halftime lead.
The Patriots scored the first 13 points of the third quarter for a 37-27 lead after Avery Pollard’s 3-pointer with 4:16 left in the quarter. The Patriots still led 40-35 entering the fourth quarter only to see the Cougars rally once more.
With 11 points, Mekhi "Philly" Harris joined Connelly in double figures for the Patriots.
SEMIFINALS
Freedom 64, South Caldwell 62
Edges from 3-point range and at the foul line made the difference for the Patriots in Thursday night's semifinal win over No. 4 South Caldwell in Taylorsville, in which FHS trailed 11-10 after a quarter but led 31-28 at the half and was tied 47-all at the half.
Despite shooting just 33% for the game, FHS made seven 3s to South Caldwell's three and made 19 of 26 free throws compared to the Spartans' 17 of 25 mark.
The Patriots were balanced with Connelly leading the way with 19 points and Costello (15) and Harris (14) joining him in double figures. Gavin McNaugton added seven points in the win and Dyson Dellinger supplied 16 more.
GIRLS
Alexander Central 45, Freedom 35
After escaping the tournament's first round with a two-point win, the No. 3 seed Lady Patriots (17-7) were not as luck in Thursday evening's semifinal loss to No. 2 seed and host Alexander Central.
Freedom watched a slim 5-4 lead after a quarter evaporate as it then was outscored 15-8 into halftime and then 13-10 and 13-12 across the final two periods.
Despite the loss, FHS still carries the NWC's No. 1 3A seed into the state playoffs.
Zakiah King led Freedom in Thursday's loss with 10 points. Stevee McGee scored eight and Sydnie Demiter had six points.
