Freedom boys denied NWC Tournament crown with 1-point loss

TAYLORSVILLE — Following a one-point Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament championship game loss, the Freedom boys basketball team is ready to start a new phase, according to coach Clint Zimmerman.

“That’s a one-game season. That season’s over,” Zimmerman said after the No. 1 seed Patriots' 52-51 loss to No. 2 seed and host Alexander Central on Friday night in the NWC title game. “We now look to what’s ahead Monday with the (state playoffs) draw. Then, we’ll try to get ready for the next season.”

The Patriots enter the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs with a 17-7 record after the loss to the 4A Cougars.

“They’ve got a good team,” Zimmerman said. “It was a game of runs. We just hoped we would have one more than they would.”

Instead, the Cougars used a 7-3 run midway through the fourth quarter to tie the score at 49 with 2:41 left in the game. Amore Connelly put the Patriots back up 51-49 with two free throws with 2:08 left. However, the Cougars countered on the next possession with a 3-pointer by Avery Cook from the left wing for the final advantage.