Freedom boys escape EB 63-59 after Connelly injury

First, the visitors from archrival East Burke raced to an 11-2 advantage.

Then, Freedom’s star sophomore guard, Amore Connelly, hobbled from the floor with a left ankle injury before the end of the first quarter.

In the end, Freedom boys basketball team escaped with a 63-59 nonconference victory Friday night at home in Morganton.

Afterward, Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman turned his attention to continuing action for an unknown period without Connelly, who is early in his sophomore season after leading the Patriots with 19.5 points per game as a freshman. Connelly said after the game that his ankle isn’t broken and after therapy, he hopes to return before the end of December.

“We can hope so,” Zimmerman said, “but ankles can be weird. He’s not had a real evaluation yet.”

After Connelly’s departure Friday, Mekhi Harris, with 21 points, Gavin McNaughton, with 18, and Dyson Dellinger, with 11, paced the come-from-behind victory for the Patriots (2-1).

“All of the guys did a great job,” Zimmerman said. “I don’t think anybody felt more pressure (after Connelly’s injury). Everybody just had to do a little more.”

Ian Cox, with 16 points, Caleb Hudson, with 12, and Barger Shook, with 10, led the way as the Cavaliers (0-3) sought their first victory of the season.

The trio scored the Cavaliers’ first 11 points as they jumped to the 11-2 advantage with 5:42 left in the first quarter.

Harris countered with the Patriots’ first seven points, and Connelly added his only two points by making a pair of free throws to pull the Patriots within 11-9 with 3:37 left in the quarter. The Patriots took their first lead, at 12-11, as Dellinger converted a three-point play, but the Cavaliers’ Jacob Dellinger countered with a 3-pointer for a 14-12 East Burke advantage.

The Cavaliers led 19-13 after the first quarter and didn’t relinquish the lead in the second quarter, taking a 32-28 lead into halftime.

The Patriots finally caught up with the Cavaliers again, at 36-36, when Dyson Dellinger hit a 3-pointer with 5:16 left in the third quarter. A fastbreak basket by Kayden Lytle just 16 seconds later gave the Patriots their first lead since the first quarter.

Hudson gave the Cavaliers the lead again, at 43-40, by sinking a 3 with 3:03 left. However, Harris and McNaughton scored the next 11 points as the Patriots claimed a 51-43 lead and took a 51-45 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers opened the fourth quarter with a 9-3 run, knotting the score at 54 on a free throw by Hudson with 3:23 left in the game. The Patriots took another six-point lead, at 60-54, after a bucket by Lytle with 2:20 remaining. However, the Cavaliers rallied again, pulling within 60-59 when Cox made a free throw with 25.9 seconds left. Lytle and Dyson Dellinger then sank free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the four-point victory for the Patriots.

“I am proud of our guys,” East Burke coach Jerome Ramsey said. “With each game, we have taken a step forward. These guys are coachable. Each day, we get better.”

GIRLS

Freedom 57, East Burke 53

In a battle of unbeaten teams, the home-standing Lady Patriots (3-0) kept their record unblemished as Peyton Caldwell scored a game-high 23 points in a four-point nonconference victory late Friday in Morganton.

Braelyn Stilwell, with 21 points, Aubree Grigg, with 12, and Kara Brinkley, with 11, paced the Lady Cavaliers (2-1) in a see-saw game.

Ava Whitaker gave Freedom an early 3-0 lead as the hosts built a 12-2 advantage. However, Grigg scored back-to-back buckets in the low post to start an eight-point run that allowed the Lady Cavaliers to pull within 14-10 on a bucket by Taylor Bostain with 2:14 left in the first quarter. After a steal and bucket by Stilwell in the final seconds, the Lady Cavaliers trailed 20-17 at the end of the first quarter.

They took their first lead, at 22-20, on another layup by Stilwell just 62 seconds into the second quarter. They maintained the lead until the Lady Patriots tied the score at 29 on a pair of free throws by Caldwell, but the Lady Cavaliers took a 32-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.

A bucket by Caldwell from the right wing put the Lady Patriots back ahead at 35-34 with 3:36 left in the third quarter, but Grigg countered with another low post score on the subsequent possession and the Lady Cavaliers carried a 41-39 advantage into the fourth quarter.

However, a 3-pointer by Ava Cooke, two free throws by Caldwell, and a basket by Caldwell within the first 56 seconds of the fourth quarter gave the Lady Patriots a 46-41 advantage. The Lady Cavaliers trimmed the deficit to two twice — on a 3-pointer by Kassie Turner at 46-44 and on a bucket by Grigg at 52-50 — but never could get closer the rest of the way.

“We talked about having to have better ball movement,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said of the fourth quarter start. “We were playing in a hurry in the first half. We told them we can’t settle for the first thing we get.”