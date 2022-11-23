Freedom boys escape with 45-44 opening win at Patton

There was no celebration after the Freedom boys basketball team won its season-opener.

The Patriots, who entered the winter with plenty of promise, went cold in the second half but still managed to escape with a 45-44 nonconference win over crosstown rival Patton late Tuesday in Morganton.

Trailing by two with 23 seconds to play, FHS senior Dyson Dellinger took an assist from sophomore Amore Connelly and knocked down a 3-pointer — his third of the game after two makes in the first quarter — to give Freedom the lead.

The Patriots (1-0) then walked away with the victory when Patton guard Brady Chamberlain’s drive to the basket and into contact with Freedom’s Mekhi Harris resulted in a miss and a no-call from the officials just before the buzzer.

A couple other missed shots from close distance and struggles from the foul line — Patton missed six of its last nine free throws — also contributed to the hosts’ undoing.

The mood afterward was a subdued one for the victorious visitors.

“We have to play harder,” said Patriots coach Clint Zimmerman. “We have to defend better. We have to rebound. We’ve got to be tougher. And we’ve got to be more together.”

After a couple close matchups last year, the Panthers (0-1) saw another chance to break through in the county’s most one-sided rivalry, falling to 0-29 all-time versus Freedom, but there were more positives to look at for a young PHS team that holds uncertain expectations for this year.

“First, I’m proud of them,” said Patton coach Dennis Brittain. “To be as inexperienced as we are, other than getting in a little foul trouble and a little shaky against the press, I thought they played mature and big for where we’re at right now.”

Freedom led 12-10 after the first quarter on three 3s — Dellinger’s two and another from Connelly — then vaulted out to a 31-17 halftime lead after a 19-point second-quarter performance that included dunks for Harris and Connelly off steals from Dellinger and Avery Pollard, along with steal-and-score plays from Pollard and Kobe Johnson and another make from beyond the arc by Connelly.

Patton doubled up Freedom in the third quarter, starting off with an and-one play from Randan Clarke and a Chamberlain basket off a Clarke assist as PHS quickly trimmed the halftime deficit back to single digits.

The Patriots suffered through a scoreless drought of over 5 ½ minutes of game time spanning the last two frames that allowed Patton — which ended the third on a Clarke basket assisted by Chandler Rutherford and started the fourth on a Bryson Handley 3, a Clarke rebound basket and a Jake Perry score — to tie things up at 38-all.

Connelly broke the silence for Freedom with a dunk and Kayden Lytle made a pair of free throws to push the lead back out to 42-38 before Chamberlain, Perry and Rutherford combined for the next six Patton points to give Patton its first lead since the midpoint of the first period.

Connelly, the reigning county player of the year, finished with 18 points for Freedom and Dellinger (13) joined him in double figures as both players tallied six rebounds. Harris scored four with five boards for the Pats.

Clarke (16 points, seven rebounds), Perry (nine), Chamberlain (seven) and Rutherford (four) led PHS in scoring.

GIRLS

Freedom 60, Patton 12

The Lady Patriots (1-0) cruised through Tuesday’s nonconference opener, building leads of 23-5 after a quarter and 47-9 by halftime before Sydnie Demiter’s basket just 13 seconds into the second half initiated the mercy-rule running clock.

Sophomore Peyton Caldwell was nearly unstoppable for FHS, scoring 27 points — including 13 in the first quarter and 24 in the first half — to go along with eight rebounds and five steals as she consistently created her own scoring opportunities.

“We talked to Peyton this year about how she’s got to hunt opportunities to score,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick. “And I thought she did that without pressing or pushing too much tonight. I think, tonight, we did a better job of getting to the help line and putting pressure on the ball (defensively).”

Demiter also finished in double digits with 11 points and Statlee McGee (seven), Ava Cooke (five) and Haven Gladden (four) also helped lead the way offensively. Ava Whitaker, Ava Whisnant and Jenaya Johnson also helped Freedom in a game where the visitors dominated the boards.

Patton’s first field goal came on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter from Lindsey Devine. Allie Witherspoon scored a second-quarter basket and Bailey Dooley hit a fourth-period 3. Kelsey Powell led Patton with four points, all from the foul line.

JV BOYS

Patton 48, Freedom 41

The JV Panthers (1-0) led most of the way in Tuesday’s opening nonconference victory. The hosts were led by Cayden Roscoe (11 points), Laine Barrier (nine) and Nathan Waters (eight).

The JV Patriots (0-1) got leading efforts from Kaden Davis (12 points) and Jaylen Burgess and Ke’Andre Davis (eight apiece).

JV GIRLS

Freedom 50, Patton 25

The JV Patriots (1-0) doubled up the competition in Tuesday’s nonconference season-opener behind Cynica Caldwell (16 points), Alayhia Bates (14) and Natalie Tankersley (12).

The JV Lady Panthers (0-1) were paced by Jincy Gibby (eight points) and Bailey Dooley and Julia Civitello (six apiece).