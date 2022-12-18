Freedom boys fall to Cannon 87-65 in Connelly’s return

CONCORD — Reigning Burke County player of the year Amore Connelly made his return from an ankle injury after a four game-plus absence, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with high-octane Cannon, the host of Saturday’s Phenom Holiday Classic, in an 87-65 nonconference road loss.

Connelly scored a game-high 32 points — all of it coming in the first three quarters — adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals, but was the only Patriot to finish in double figures while the Cougars placed five players in double-digits.

Cannon led 17-13 after one quarter and 39-21 at halftime before the Patriots trimmed the deficit to 12 points, 62-50, after three periods thanks to a 29-23 third-quarter advantage.

Connelly scored 19 points in the third, including four 3-pointers. Dyson Dellinger also made one from beyond the arc in the frame and Mekhi Harris added two buckets.

But the Cougars sprinted back to a big lead in the late stages, outscoring FHS (5-3) by a 25-15 margin over the final eight minutes behind eight points apiece from Isaiah Henry and Mac Titus.

Connelly tallied seven points in the first quarter and six in the second as he was the only Freedom player to score more than four points in any period.

Harris (eight points), Dellinger (six), Kaden Lytle (six), Braxton King (four), Elijah Davidson (three), Gavin McNaughton (three), Max Taylor (two) and Devyn Chapman (one) did the rest of the scoring for the visitors.

Henry finished with a team-high 31 points for Cannon, an effort that was supplemented by a dozen points apiece from Titus, Sean Birmingham and Austin Swartz, as well as 10 from Jaylen Claggett.