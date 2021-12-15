Freedom boys hit season-high, top Chase 95-61

HENRIETTA — For three-plus quarters, leads of 10 or 12 points felt like a quagmire for the Freedom boys basketball team, even though the advantage never was seriously challenged.
But for the second game in a row, a fourth-quarter explosion finally put it away as the Patriots hit a season-high in scoring and enjoyed offensive contributions from all 12 players on the roster with a nonconference road win at Chase on Tuesday night, 95-61.
The lead for FHS (5-1) was 24-15 after a quarter, 49-37 at halftime and 63-51 after three periods. Even with 6:24 to play, the visitors still hadn’t sealed the deal with a gap of 68-53.
But Trey Ledford’s 2 for 2 trip to the foul line sparked a run that was 10-0 in the span of 1:04 and 20-6 by the time the fourth-quarter clock hit the 3:37 mark. The rout was on by that point and the quarter ended at 32-10 in favor of the Patriots.
Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said the late recipe was the same as in the team’s road win at East Burke last Friday night.
“We stopped giving them second chance scoring opportunities,” Zimmerman said. “We started running. When we do those two things, we’re OK.”
Ledford and Dyson Dellinger hit two 3-pointers apiece in the final period as Ledford scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth and Dellinger tallied eight points in the frame.
“I feel like we started playing together and doing our run jobs,” Ledford said of the fourth-quarter performance. “We were getting in help on defense. Then, our wings started crashing the boards. We just started knocking down shots. That’s about it.
“I just kept shooting.”
Added Zimmerman on Ledford: “He does his run job. ... He does a good job having his hands and feet ready to shoot. (His teammates) found him when they pushed in transition. But the big thing is he just does his job.”
Drew Costello led Freedom with 22 points as Ledford, Dellinger (15) and freshman Amore Connelly (13) joined him in double-figures.
Freshman point guard Zion Thomas, whose six points came on a pair of early 3s, Jacob Searcy (four), Braden Vance (four), Gavin McNaughton (three), Jackson Denton (two), Philly Harris (two), Kaden Lytle (two) and Avery Pollard (one) made it a clean sweep in the scoresheet.
Freedom now has won 3 of 4 during its extended road trip, which will continue tonight at A.C. Reynolds and conclude next Wednesday at crosstown rival Patton.
“We’ve got to readjust, refocus and try to find a way to go 1-0 on Thursday,” Zimmerman said.
GIRLS Freedom 60, Chase 8
The Lady Patriots (17-0) had their best defensive effort in at least 15 years, holding the host Lady Trojans to single digits in a mercy-rule win.
Eight points represent Freedom’s lowest allowance dating back to the 2006-07 season or further, with home wins of 57-10 over Hibriten on Jan. 12, 2017, and 76-11 versus Burns on Jan. 25, 2011, coming the closest over the decade-and-a-half span.
And it came even as starters Christena Rhone and Sydnie Demiter got the night off.
Peyton Caldwell and Amighty Walker took the floor in their place and were FHS’ top two scorers, pouring in 17 and 12 points, respectively, in a game Freedom led 32-0 after a quarter, 48-0 with 2:48 left before halftime and 54-2 at the break.
The running clock took effect before the midpoint of the second period.
“It’s just practicing hard, good coaching and good teammates to help me,” Caldwell said. “We worked as a team and improved on our game.”
Each of the nine players FHS had at its disposal scored in the win, including Stevee McGee (nine points), Statlee McGee (eight), Zakiah King (six), Haven Gladden (two), Kaylee Ollis (two), Sophia Turner (two) and Ava Whisnant (two).
Thirty-three of Freedom’s points came either off turnovers or offensive rebounds as the visitors’ defense and presence in the paint were smothering through the game.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.