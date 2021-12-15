Freedom boys hit season-high, top Chase 95-61

HENRIETTA — For three-plus quarters, leads of 10 or 12 points felt like a quagmire for the Freedom boys basketball team, even though the advantage never was seriously challenged.

But for the second game in a row, a fourth-quarter explosion finally put it away as the Patriots hit a season-high in scoring and enjoyed offensive contributions from all 12 players on the roster with a nonconference road win at Chase on Tuesday night, 95-61.

The lead for FHS (5-1) was 24-15 after a quarter, 49-37 at halftime and 63-51 after three periods. Even with 6:24 to play, the visitors still hadn’t sealed the deal with a gap of 68-53.

But Trey Ledford’s 2 for 2 trip to the foul line sparked a run that was 10-0 in the span of 1:04 and 20-6 by the time the fourth-quarter clock hit the 3:37 mark. The rout was on by that point and the quarter ended at 32-10 in favor of the Patriots.

Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said the late recipe was the same as in the team’s road win at East Burke last Friday night.

“We stopped giving them second chance scoring opportunities,” Zimmerman said. “We started running. When we do those two things, we’re OK.”