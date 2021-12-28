Freedom boys hold off Roberson in OT to open Christmas tourney

When it comes to tournaments of any kind, the only objective is to survive and advance.
The host Freedom boys basketball team did just that on Monday’s opening night of the 47th Freedom Christmas Invitational, but it took some extra time and the Patriots got bloodied along the way before finally securing a 66-64 overtime win over T.C. Roberson to cap the first day.
Standout freshman Amore Connelly hit a pair of game-winning free throws with 8.1 seconds left in the bonus frame and the Rams came up empty on the other end as time expired for good.
The Patriots (7-2) advanced to face West Caldwell, which defeated Franklin Prep by a 73-50 margin on Monday, in the final game of the night on Tuesday.
Earlier in Monday’s contest, Connelly looked to give Freedom back the momentum — after the Patriots previously squandered a 12-point lead from late in the second period — with a thunderous dunk at the 4:33 mark of the third quarter, making it a 30-29 FHS lead.
But the crowd’s elation turned to concern when Connelly came up bleeding afterward, and the Rams scored another go-ahead basket during the ensuing confusion.
But Connelly was back less than three minutes later — with a bandage and a clean jersey, No. 24 instead of No. 22 — assisting Dyson Dellinger on a 3-pointer and tallying a rebound basket to start the fourth quarter and push the lead back to 11, 46-35.
However, Freedom gave away that double-digit advantage, too, watching Roberson go on a 10-3 run from there and then close out regulation on a 7-1 spree, with the tying basket coming with just 10 seconds left on the clock.
Connelly started off overtime with a score on a Zion Thomas assist, teammates Philly Harris and Drew Costello went a combined 3 for 4 from the foul line over the next 2:20, and FHS held the Rams to just one OT field goal before Connelly earned his last trip to the stripe to end it.
“I’m good. Whenever I was doing a fake pass (before the dunk, a T.C. Roberson player) hit me. But I didn’t feel it because of the adrenaline pumping,” Connelly said after the game. “(At the end), my teammates trusted me and my coaches trusted me. I just hit (the free throws).”
Various spurts of the game looked good for Freedom — a 17-1 run in the second quarter fueled by three straight 3-pointers from Thomas, Connelly and Harris eliminated a deficit that had been 9-6 after a period and 15-11 early in the second — but FHS was plagued by cold spells and wasn’t as consistent overall as coach Clint Zimmerman would have liked.
“I take full, total blame for our performance tonight,” he said. “T.C Roberson’s a good team, obviously, but we underperformed. I underprepared us and just did a really bad job of getting us going, getting us motivated and having us ready to go.
“So, I’ll fix that. And hopefully, you’ll see a little bit better performance (on Tuesday night).”
Connelly and Harris shared game-high honors with 22 points apiece. Dellinger added nine more, Thomas finished with seven, and Costello and Gavin McNaughton supplied three apiece.
T.C. Roberson slid into the consolation bracket and topped Franklin Prep, 64-53, on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Freedom 66, Statesville 26
Leads of 21-0, 26-2 after a quarter, 44-5, and 48-7 to start the mercy-rule running clock with 56 seconds remaining before halftime paved the way for a comfortable 40-point win for the host Lady Patriots (8-1) on the opening day of the tournament.
FHS moved on to take on Forbush late Tuesday after the Lady Falcons beat R-S Central, 70-65.
Once again, Freedom was shorthanded, playing without Sydnie Demiter and Amighty Walker (injuries) and Statlee McGee (illness), but the hosts did get senior Christena Rhone back.
She joined classmate Stevee McGee (game-high 14 points) and freshman teammate Peyton Caldwell (12) with a dozen points of her own as Freedom cruised to the victory.
“We talked before the game that this team has faced a lot of adversity already,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick. “We talked about how we can’t control that, but we can control how we respond. We’re going to have to play some different combinations the rest of the year. We just talked about getting those combinations ready to play together.
“We look at how Sydnie and Amighty have responded to their injuries, and there’s no way that we can let them down now.”
Zakiah King (nine points), Haven Gladden (seven) and Ava Whisnant (five) aided in the victory.
Freedom dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lady Greyhounds by a 50-13 margin. Whisnant (10), Kaylee Ollis (nine), King (eight), Caldwell (six), Stevee McGee (five) and JV call-up Natalie Tankersly (five) led in that category.
Statesville lost again on Tuesday to R-S Central, 71-53, in consolation play.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.