Freedom boys hold off Roberson in OT to open Christmas tourney

However, Freedom gave away that double-digit advantage, too, watching Roberson go on a 10-3 run from there and then close out regulation on a 7-1 spree, with the tying basket coming with just 10 seconds left on the clock.

Connelly started off overtime with a score on a Zion Thomas assist, teammates Philly Harris and Drew Costello went a combined 3 for 4 from the foul line over the next 2:20, and FHS held the Rams to just one OT field goal before Connelly earned his last trip to the stripe to end it.

“I’m good. Whenever I was doing a fake pass (before the dunk, a T.C. Roberson player) hit me. But I didn’t feel it because of the adrenaline pumping,” Connelly said after the game. “(At the end), my teammates trusted me and my coaches trusted me. I just hit (the free throws).”

Various spurts of the game looked good for Freedom — a 17-1 run in the second quarter fueled by three straight 3-pointers from Thomas, Connelly and Harris eliminated a deficit that had been 9-6 after a period and 15-11 early in the second — but FHS was plagued by cold spells and wasn’t as consistent overall as coach Clint Zimmerman would have liked.