Freedom boys open NWC play with 75-60 win at Hibriten

LENOIR — The Freedom boys basketball team started and finished strong in Friday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-opener, rolling past host Hibriten 75-60.

The Patriots’ 22-12 first quarter advantage was fueled by two 3-pointers from senior Dyson Dellinger and six total points from sophomore Amore Connelly, including another make from beyond the arc.

FHS (11-3, 1-0 NWC) later controlled the fourth quarter 23-14 as Connelly completed a streak of scoring 15 straight visitors’ points spanning over from the third period and Gavin McNaughton had two late baskets, both on sweet dishes inside from Connelly.

In between, Freedom saw its early double-digit lead whittled down to just three points, 36-33, at halftime before steadily growing it back to a six-point edge, 52-46, at the end of the third after the host Panthers got as close as two points on two occasions.

“We’ve got to find some more consistency,” said Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman, whose team won its sixth straight game since returning to full strength in an 87-65 showcase loss at Cannon on Dec. 17. “We just go through spans throughout the game sometimes where we lose focus or we don’t play hard. We’ve just got to clean that up.”

Connelly led all scorers with 36 points, including a couple breathtaking moments at the rim that got the robust visiting crowd loud and on its feet. Mekhi Harris scored 15 points, including a couple impressive dunks of his own.

Dellinger (nine points), McNaughton (eight) and Kaden Lytle (seven) wrapped up the scoring as all of Freedom’s offensive production came from its starters.

GIRLS

Hibriten 47, Freedom 37

The Lady Patriots (9-5, 0-1 NWC) saw early leads of 5-0, 7-2, 9-3 and 11-6 evaporate by the end of the first quarter before they fell behind 30-16 at the half and never led again, though they did trim the deficit as close as two points to open the fourth quarter.

Peyton Caldwell (14 points) and Statlee McGee (11) led FHS, which didn’t get any scoring off the bench, in the league-opener.

Emma Poarch (14 points), Katie Story (13) and Zoey Walker (10) reached double figures for the host Lady Panthers.

JV BOYS

Freedom 53, Hibriten 43

The JV Patriots (7-3, 1-0 NWC) claimed their conference-opener by 10 points on the road.

Kaden Davis (18 points) and Kristafer Creekmore (12) led the way for the visitors.

JV GIRLS

Hibriten 33, Freedom 29 (OT)

The JV Patriots (6-4, 0-1 NWC) were held off the board in overtime and lost their league-opener.

Alayah Bates was Freedom’s lone double-digit scorer with 10 points.