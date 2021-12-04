Freedom boys rally late, stay perfect all-time vs. Patton (with video)

Trailing visiting Patton by six points and not in possession of the ball with 1:08 left Friday night, it appeared the Freedom boys basketball team would be unable to continue the longest current streak in Burke County high school sports.
But the Patriots had other ideas.
Freshman Amore Connelly drove more than half the length of the court for a layup that bounced in to electrify the FHS crowd send the rivalry contest to overtime, and senior Trey Ledford’s corner 3-pointer put the Patriots ahead for good in the final 75 seconds of a 76-74 double overtime victory.
It makes Freedom 27-0 all-time against Patton. And while none of the players who had a significant hand in the first 26 Freedom wins over Patton did so on Friday for the youthful Patriots, make no mistake: It was a program win.
“It started with coach Terry Rogers however many years ago, then it went to coach (Joey) Davis and then to coach (Casey Rogers),” said Freedom third-year coach Clint Zimmerman, who’s’ just the 49th-year program’s fourth coach all-time.
“They just built something here. There’s a belief that when it gets tough, that we’re going to come together and find a way to win. That’s what everybody believes. It didn’t just happen tonight. This win was in the making years ago.”
The Panthers (3-1) — who suffered their first regular-season loss since February 2020 — scored seven straight to take their largest lead all night at 63-57 with under 2 minutes left in the fourth period. It was the largest margin either way since Freedom (2-0) went up 12-2 in the opening minutes.
But Patton missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and committed an off-the-ball offensive foul to start the Patriots’ rally, with senior Drew Costello making both free throws to trim the gap to four. After a Patton backcourt turnover, Costello and Connelly played give-and-go as a Connelly dunk shrank the deficit to two.
Another PHS turnover off a long upcourt inbound pass gone awry set up Connelly to isolate, drive and hang for a tying basket plus the foul with 19 seconds left, but he missed the would-be go-ahead free throw.
Freedom got the offensive board but missed two more foul shots, then grabbed the rebound again and called timeout. Freedom was then called for a foul on rebounding contact after a missed jumper, giving Patton’s Randan Clarke a 1-and-1 with 3.5 seconds left.
Clarke drew back-rim on the first attempt, but the ball bounced softly off the front iron and down for the lead. After another Clarke make, Connelly immediately took the inbound pass near midcourt, sliced to the paint and got a friendly roll to force OT.
“When you’ve got someone like Amore, you’ve got to trust them that they’ll make the right play and get the ball to where it needs to go,” Zimmerman added. “We knew how explosive and athletic he was and we thought if we can get it in his hands, he can at least get a shot off.”
Both teams scored four in the first extra session, capped by Connelly’s putback with 1:50 left.
Patton took its final lead on Brayden Vess’ sixth 3-pointer with 2:31 left in double overtime. A couple more possessions apiece left things knotted at 73-all when freshman Zion Thomas kicked out to find Ledford for his fourth 3 spanning the second half and OT periods, which proved the dagger.
Freedom won at the end despite starters Connelly, Costello and Philly Harris having all fouled out. Patton was missing disqualified starters Connor Rudisill and Anthony Feaster-Hicks in the late war of attrition.
“Sometimes with youth you get the inexperience where we’re gambling and caught out of position,” Zimmerman said. “But sometimes also with youth, they don’t know any better but to go out and win. They just found a way. We got some big-time clutch senior leadership from Trey and Drew. They got us on that path and kept us in that path.”
Connelly poured in a game-high 27 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Ledford added 15 points, Harris had 14 with six rebounds and three steals and Costello chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Rutherford (eight rebounds, two blocks) and Vess shared team-high honors with 18 points for Patton. They were joined in double figures by DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez (12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists), Clarke 10 (all in second half and OT) and Connor Rudisill (10, six rebounds).
“I thought we had some inexperienced varsity players step up and make some plays tonight,” Patton coach Dennis Brittain said. “Vess and Ethan Miller played really well. So did Randan at times. We needed people to step up on the scoring side tonight, and these kids did a good job of that.
“We just didn’t execute like we needed to in the last minute and a half. I’ll take the blame for that. I need to do a better job than I did tonight getting them to execute those situations. But I’m proud of our effort. They battled their tails off. We had them where we wanted them. Hopefully we can find a way to move on and be better off next time for it.”
GIRLS
Freedom 59, Patton 19
The Lady Patriots (3-0) did the bulk of their damage in the first and third periods Friday, outscoring Patton 21-3 out of the gate and 17-0 coming out of halftime.
They led by 20 at 23-3 early in the second as Christena Rhone became the seventh FHS player to score. The lead swelled to 30 at 43-13 by mid-third and the contest reached mercy-rule running clock status as Stevee McGee jumper just inside the arc made it 54-13 with 6:10 to play before PHS could manage a second-half point.
“Our hustle, being all over the floor … I loved our defensive effort,” said Lady Patriots coach Amber Reddick. “We got a little over-aggressive at times and got into some foul trouble, and we talked in the second half about cleaning that up some. But I love the intensity.
“We also talked about other than Zakiah (King) and Ava (Whisnant), we don’t have a lot of height on our team. So we’ve got to be scrappy on the defensive end.”
King led Freedom with 15 points and added seven rebounds, McGee added 12 (all in second half) and Sydnie Demiter scored nine and tacked on eight rebounds and three first-period assists.
Rhone added seven points and a team-high five assists. Nine FHS players scored, and five players made 3s.
Patton (0-5) was paced by Haven Duckworth’s seven points. Cierra Lail added five points, and Hayley Caraway hauled in a team-best six rebounds.
