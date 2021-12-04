Freedom boys rally late, stay perfect all-time vs. Patton (with video)

“When you’ve got someone like Amore, you’ve got to trust them that they’ll make the right play and get the ball to where it needs to go,” Zimmerman added. “We knew how explosive and athletic he was and we thought if we can get it in his hands, he can at least get a shot off.”

Both teams scored four in the first extra session, capped by Connelly’s putback with 1:50 left.

Patton took its final lead on Brayden Vess’ sixth 3-pointer with 2:31 left in double overtime. A couple more possessions apiece left things knotted at 73-all when freshman Zion Thomas kicked out to find Ledford for his fourth 3 spanning the second half and OT periods, which proved the dagger.

Freedom won at the end despite starters Connelly, Costello and Philly Harris having all fouled out. Patton was missing disqualified starters Connor Rudisill and Anthony Feaster-Hicks in the late war of attrition.

“Sometimes with youth you get the inexperience where we’re gambling and caught out of position,” Zimmerman said. “But sometimes also with youth, they don’t know any better but to go out and win. They just found a way. We got some big-time clutch senior leadership from Trey and Drew. They got us on that path and kept us in that path.”