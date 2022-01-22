Freedom boys roll past Watauga 59-34 to 3-0 in NWC

No games or practices in a week, no sweat.
After a blanket of snow in the area wiped out the entirety of the week’s schedule up until Saturday, the Freedom boys basketball team blanketed Watauga in a 59-34 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference home victory delayed by one day.
It marked the fewest points the Patriots have allowed in nearly three years since a 75-27 NWC win at St. Stephens on Jan. 25, 2019.
FHS scored the game’s first seven points, built a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and led by 20 at halftime, never threatened by the Pioneers as the hosts got to 3-0 in the NWC.
“The layoff did not affect us on our effort,” said Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman. “I thought we played really hard. But when you have eight days with one practice, offensively, you’re not going to be very sharp. You know there’s some timing issues. You know that shots may not fall.
“But I think we did a good job of overcoming that by rebounding.”
To that tune, two of Freedom’s baskets late in the first quarter were of the second-chance variety as Gavin McNaughton’s putback made it 12-6 and Drew Costello’s rebound basket with 58 seconds left in the frame pushed the advantage to 17-6.
Costello added another putback to make it 36-16 at the outset of the second half, McNaughton had another to put Freedom (11-4) up 52-23 midway through the fourth, and Jacob Searcy pushed the lead back out to 23 when he collected his own miss and scored with a minute left.
McNaughton was the game’s only double-digit scorer with 13 points. He also hit a second-quarter 3-pointer off a Philly Harris assist, knocked down another from beyond the arc off a Trey Ledford dish midway through the third and scored five straight points in the middle stages of the final period, including a three-point play.
“We just prepared mentally and came in as a team,” said McNaughton, who added five rebounds and two steals. “We weren’t able to be in the gym, so we weren’t there physically, but we gave our best effort. We just had to be there mentally.”
A variety of other Patriots scored as the contributions came in dribs and drabs, including Ledford (nine points), Costello (eight), Connelly and Harris (six apiece), Dyson Dellinger (five), Searcy (four), Kaden Lytle and Avery Pollard (three apiece) and Zion Thomas (two).
Next week’s slate includes three NWC games for Freedom: home versus Alexander Central on Tuesday, at Hibriten on Friday and at Ashe County on Saturday in a makeup game.
FHS is the league’s lone remaining unbeaten after Alexander Central lost on Wednesday, 56-55, at home to a South Caldwell team that the Pats dispatched, 59-43, in Sawmills a few days prior.
“It’s so early, but it wouldn’t matter if it was late — still, the only thing that matters is the next night,” Zimmerman said. “Alexander is a really good basketball team. They’re really good at what they do offensively and defensively.
“So, we’ve got to make sure that we have a really good practice Monday. It doesn’t matter what our record is or what their record is. Tuesday night, we’ve just got to show up and play.”
GIRLS
Watauga 56, Freedom 35
The Lady Patriots (11-3, 0-2 NWC) were dealt their first 0-2 league start in more than 15 years with a 21-point home loss to the Lady Pioneers.
Including the prior week’s NWC loss at South Caldwell, Freedom suffered its first two conference defeats since a 52-44 setback at home versus Watauga on Jan. 12, 2018. FHS was undefeated in regular-season conference games the past three seasons and five of the past six.
The last time Freedom dropped two league contests in the same regular season was 2014-15.
Saturday’s game got out of hand fast as Watauga hit four first-quarter 3-pointers to lead by 12, an advantage it maintained into halftime and again through the end of the third before the Pioneers went on a 13-2 run late in the game.
Zakiah King led Freedom with 16 points, including 12 straight for the team spanning the first two quarters. She added seven rebounds and three blocks.
Stevee McGee (seven points), Sydnie Demiter (five), Statlee McGee (three) and Peyton Caldwell and Christena Rhone (two apiece) also scored for the hosts.
