Freedom boys roll past Watauga 59-34 to 3-0 in NWC

Costello added another putback to make it 36-16 at the outset of the second half, McNaughton had another to put Freedom (11-4) up 52-23 midway through the fourth, and Jacob Searcy pushed the lead back out to 23 when he collected his own miss and scored with a minute left.

McNaughton was the game’s only double-digit scorer with 13 points. He also hit a second-quarter 3-pointer off a Philly Harris assist, knocked down another from beyond the arc off a Trey Ledford dish midway through the third and scored five straight points in the middle stages of the final period, including a three-point play.

“We just prepared mentally and came in as a team,” said McNaughton, who added five rebounds and two steals. “We weren’t able to be in the gym, so we weren’t there physically, but we gave our best effort. We just had to be there mentally.”

A variety of other Patriots scored as the contributions came in dribs and drabs, including Ledford (nine points), Costello (eight), Connelly and Harris (six apiece), Dyson Dellinger (five), Searcy (four), Kaden Lytle and Avery Pollard (three apiece) and Zion Thomas (two).