Freedom boys run away from Hibriten in 65-45 NWC-opening win

“It really started earlier in the first quarter when we started defending,” Zimmerman said. “We gave up 14 points in the first four minutes, then over the course of 20 minutes (through the end of the third quarter), we gave up 11. We just started defending a little bit better.

“Shots are going to fall sometimes and shots aren’t going to fall sometimes. But if we can defend the way we defended for that 20-minute stretch, you can negate some of your offensive struggles at times. For that little stretch, we were willing to play hard. But you’ve got to have 32 minutes where we’re willing to play hard — 32 minutes over the course of the next nine games, every game, where we’re willing to play hard. We’ve got to do it from start to finish.”

Costello led the game with 16 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double and four steals.

Joining Costello in double digits were Harris (14 points) and freshman Amore Connelly (12), who both added to the FHS highlight reel with some explosive dunks.

Thomas finished with nine points and Avery Pollard contributed seven more in the hosts’ win.