Freedom boys score key league win at South Caldwell, move to 2-0 in NWC

SAWMILLS — Coach Clint Zimmerman said he had wanted to see more scrappiness from his Freedom boys basketball team.
He saw it from his young squad on Friday night.
“We really struggled at the Christmas tournament,” he said after the Patriots’ 59-43 victory at South Caldwell. “We really worked hard on it. That’s something Freedom fans have been used to seeing in the past.”
In the third quarter, the Spartans scored first to tie the score at 20. However, Philly Harris converted a three-point play to spark a 12-3 Patriots’ run that included two baskets by Drew Costello and a 3-pointer by Zion Thomas. The spree pushed the Patriots to a 32-23 advantage en route to a 36-28 lead after three quarters and, eventually, the 16-point victory.
From the opening tip of the boys’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game, the Patriots pressed and swarmed the South Caldwell guards, creating loose balls oftentimes chased down by the Patriots.
Inside, the Patriots battled the bulkier Spartans, who included 6-foot-7 Trey Ramsey and 6-5 Nicholas Everhart. If they didn’t have the best position to grab the rebound, the Patriots leaped higher than the Spartans and tapped the basketball to a teammate.
“Anything it takes to win,” Zimmerman said.
The aggressiveness gradually paid dividends for the Patriots, who improved to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in the NWC to follow up a 20-point win in the league-opener over Hibriten on Wednesday at home.
The Patriots only led 9-6 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime.
Freshman Amore Connelly scored 17 points and Thomas, his fellow rookie, added 14 to lead the Patriots.
Ramsey scored 14 for the Spartans, who fell to 8-4 overall and 1-1 NWC.
Although weather has cast plenty of uncertainty on the upcoming schedule, the Patriots are scheduled to hit the road on Tuesday to visit new NWC member Ashe County. Next on the slate is another league home game versus Watauga on Friday.
GIRLS
South Caldwell 49, Freedom 39
The Lady Patriots (11-2, 0-1 NWC) scored the first seven points in their conference-opener only to see South Caldwell claim an 11-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 21-17 advantage by halftime.
It was Freedom's first game since claiming the championship in the host Christmas tournament back on Dec. 29.
Zakiah King, who was named the MVP of that tournament, sank two free throws to give the Lady Patriots a 22-21 lead with 3:41 left in the third quarter. However, South Caldwell followed with an 11-0 run to end the period and pull away to the 10-point win.
King, with 16 points, and Christena Rhone, with 11, led the Lady Patriots, who fell for the just the second time this winter after a nonconference loss at A.C. Reynolds on Dec. 16. Sophomore guard Sydnie Demiter played for the first time since that game, scoring four points in her return from a knee injury on Friday night.
Olivia Miller led all scorers with 19 points for South Caldwell. Teammate Katlyn Wynn joined her in double figures with 15 points.
In addition to the aforementioned FHS schedule, the Lady Patriots have a makeup NWC game scheduled versus Hibriten at home on Wednesday.
