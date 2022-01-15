Freedom boys score key league win at South Caldwell, move to 2-0 in NWC

The aggressiveness gradually paid dividends for the Patriots, who improved to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in the NWC to follow up a 20-point win in the league-opener over Hibriten on Wednesday at home.

The Patriots only led 9-6 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime.

Freshman Amore Connelly scored 17 points and Thomas, his fellow rookie, added 14 to lead the Patriots.

Ramsey scored 14 for the Spartans, who fell to 8-4 overall and 1-1 NWC.

Although weather has cast plenty of uncertainty on the upcoming schedule, the Patriots are scheduled to hit the road on Tuesday to visit new NWC member Ashe County. Next on the slate is another league home game versus Watauga on Friday.

GIRLS

South Caldwell 49, Freedom 39

The Lady Patriots (11-2, 0-1 NWC) scored the first seven points in their conference-opener only to see South Caldwell claim an 11-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 21-17 advantage by halftime.

It was Freedom's first game since claiming the championship in the host Christmas tournament back on Dec. 29.