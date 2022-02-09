Freedom boys set up Alexander showdown with win

BOONE — The Freedom boys basketball has set up a big-time matchup for Friday.

The Patriots traveled up the mountain and grabbed an 82-70 win over Watauga late Tuesday, setting up a chance to win or at least split the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s regular season crown if they can win at Alexander Central to cap the week.

The Cougars won Jan. 25’s meeting in Morganton, 59-42, and played at home versus NWC foe Ashe County late Wednesday. Depending on the outcome of that game, FHS will be vying to either split or win outright the league title.

In Tuesday’s win, Freedom (15-6, 7-2 NWC) led by 10, 24-14, after a quarter, 41-28 at halftime and 56-42 after three quarters before the lead peaked at 25 points near the midpoint on the fourth quarter.

Senior Drew Costello had a stellar outing, posting a double-double with a game-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds. He also had four assists.

Freshman Amore Connelly had 15 points and four assists, Mekhi “Philly” Harris scored 14 points, Trey Ledford and Avery Pollard supplied 12 points apiece, and Gavin McNaughton (three points) and Dyson Dellinger, Kaden Lytle and Jacob Searcy (two each) also scored for the visitors.