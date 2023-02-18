The top-seeded Freedom boys basketball was eliminated in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Thursday, losing 72-46 to No. 4 seed South Caldwell at home in Morganton.

South Caldwell’s Caleb Greene caught fire late in the third to put the game out of reach for the Patriots, scoring 13 in the quarter, including a trio of strikes from beyond the arc. Freedom, as had been the case for most of the game, struggled to find any kind of rhythm, turning the ball over and missing frequently from beyond the arc. At the end of third, the South Caldwell lead, which was 11 at the break, stretched to 21.

There were a few bright spots for the Patriots, most of them involving sophomore Amore Connelly. In the second quarter, he threw down a huge dunk, sending the home crowd to its feet.

Right after halftime, in what looked to be the early stages of a Patriot comeback, Connelly soared through the lane, converting an alley-oop inbound pass. Connelly, the only Patriot in double figures, finished the game with 20 points.

However, the comeback was short-lived as Spartans big man Tyler Eggars dropped in back-to-back shots from the low post.

Eggars set the tone for the game early, pounding the ball down low and scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Freedom struggled from deep, a problem that only worsened as the game wore on, and by the end of the first quarter, the Spartans built a 17-13 lead.

Connelly’s 20 points paced the Patriots, followed by Dyson Dellinger (nine), Kaden Lytle (seven), Philly Harris (six) and Keegan Clark (four).

South Caldwell, which lost to No. 2 seed Alexander Central 57-53 in double overtime late Friday at FHS, was led Thursday by the duo of Eggars with 26 points and Greene with 22.