Freedom boys top Alexander, split NWC crown

TAYLORSVILLE — A split of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular-season crown and a little bit of revenge both were on the table for the Freedom boys basketball team late Friday.
The Patriots seized on both opportunities.
FHS traveled to Alexander Central and wasted no time asserting itself, outscoring the host Cougars 25-12 in the first quarter before finishing up with an 80-62 victory that allowed the Patriots to share the conference championship with the hosts and avenge a 59-42 home loss from Jan. 25.
“These two teams are just polar opposites,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “The first time around, we allowed them to turn the game into the style of play that they wanted. They play that where they want the game in the 30s and 40s. Tonight, we were just able to speed them up and get the game going more at the pace that we like to play at.”
Freshman Amore Connelly led the way for Freedom (16-6, 8-2 NWC) with 30 points, including a 10 of 12 performance at the foul line. He added seven assists and four rebounds to his totals.
“Amore did so much more than just score the ball tonight,” Zimmerman said. “Everybody’s going to see the 30 points, but what I see is just a leader on the floor and at the point. Tonight, he just controlled the tempo of the game really well. He passed it well and got us into our stuff.
“He had 30, but it wasn’t due to volume shots. He got his 30 within the flow of the offense.”
Senior Trey Ledford scored 17 points, including four successful 3-pointers.
“Trey is so much more important than just on the offensive end,” Zimmerman said. “People really don’t know the things that go on within our team, and that’s done intentionally. But Trey’s done such a good job of taking these young guys under his wing. He gives them a ride before the games, home or away, to get them something to eat.
“He’s obviously a huge impact for us offensively, but he’s really more of an impact on teaching these younger guys the way we do things.”
Drew Costello (12 points) and Mekhi “Philly” Harris (11) also were in double figures for FHS.
Dyson Dellinger (six points) and Avery Pollard (four) also scored for the visitors in the win.
Seeding for this coming week’s NWC Tournament was done Saturday just before press time, but Freedom will have a first-round bye before returning to action on Thursday, again at Alexander Central, as either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, depending on how the tie with ACHS is broken.
GIRLS
Alexander Central 36, Freedom 34 (OT)
Playing minus senior post Zakiah King, the Lady Patriots (16-6, 5-5 NWC) were held to just two total points in the fourth quarter and overtime en route to a regular season-ending loss that left them at .500 in the conference.
Freedom led 11-7 after a quarter and extended its lead to five, 32-27, at the end of the third quarter before being held to two points in the fourth quarter and scoreless in the bonus period.
FHS shot 33.3% for the game and 28.6% in the second half and 21 of its 32 points came on 3-pointers. Seniors Stevee McGee (13 points, four 3s) and Christena Rhone (12, three) accounted for all seven makes from beyond the arc and were the visitors’ only double-digit scorers.
Peyton Caldwell (five points) and Amighty Walker (four) completed Freedom’s scoring.
Freedom is likely to earn the No. 3 seed in this coming week’s NWC Tournament and open up at home against Hibriten on Tuesday evening.
