Freedom boys top Alexander, split NWC crown

TAYLORSVILLE — A split of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular-season crown and a little bit of revenge both were on the table for the Freedom boys basketball team late Friday.

The Patriots seized on both opportunities.

FHS traveled to Alexander Central and wasted no time asserting itself, outscoring the host Cougars 25-12 in the first quarter before finishing up with an 80-62 victory that allowed the Patriots to share the conference championship with the hosts and avenge a 59-42 home loss from Jan. 25.

“These two teams are just polar opposites,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “The first time around, we allowed them to turn the game into the style of play that they wanted. They play that where they want the game in the 30s and 40s. Tonight, we were just able to speed them up and get the game going more at the pace that we like to play at.”

Freshman Amore Connelly led the way for Freedom (16-6, 8-2 NWC) with 30 points, including a 10 of 12 performance at the foul line. He added seven assists and four rebounds to his totals.