Freedom boys topped by Weddington 74-50

WEDDINGTON — The Freedom boys basketball team suffered a second straight loss by 20-plus points late Wednesday at Weddington.
The 74-50 loss came in a nonconference makeup game that originally was scheduled to be the season-opener on Nov. 23, but the Patriots were in quarantine at that time and the game was pushed.
The game got away from the Patriots (8-4) when they were outscored 20-7 in the second quarter to trail at the half, 40-18. FHS was down just 13-11 after a quarter of play and outscored Weddington 16-15 in the third frame.
The Warriors held a 19-16 advantage in the fourth period to close out a contest in which they made 13 3-pointers as a team.
The first-half runaway included a 16-0 spree spanning three minutes across the first two quarters.
In a game that was competitive other than that, FHS was the first to substitute and the hosts responded in kind shortly thereafter.
Freshman standout Amore Connelly (19 points) and senior Trey Ledford (12) were the only Patriots to finish in double-digit scoring. Fellow starters Philly Harris and Drew Costello scored seven and six points, respectively. Avery Pollard supplied six more points off the bench.
Weddington placed three players in double-figure scoring, including Chase Lowe (20 points) and Kyle Frazier and Evan Morton (15 apiece).
Freedom finally will commence Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play when it next takes the court. FHS has a home date with league foe with Hibriten this coming Tuesday.
The boys team will be rejoined then by the Freedom girls, who did not play Wednesday after topping Weddington on the road, 61-20, to open their season in the Nov. 23 playing slot.
Another non-league game awaits both squads the next day as they host in-county foe Draughn next Wednesday.
