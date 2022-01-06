Freedom boys topped by Weddington 74-50

WEDDINGTON — The Freedom boys basketball team suffered a second straight loss by 20-plus points late Wednesday at Weddington.

The 74-50 loss came in a nonconference makeup game that originally was scheduled to be the season-opener on Nov. 23, but the Patriots were in quarantine at that time and the game was pushed.

The game got away from the Patriots (8-4) when they were outscored 20-7 in the second quarter to trail at the half, 40-18. FHS was down just 13-11 after a quarter of play and outscored Weddington 16-15 in the third frame.

The Warriors held a 19-16 advantage in the fourth period to close out a contest in which they made 13 3-pointers as a team.

The first-half runaway included a 16-0 spree spanning three minutes across the first two quarters.

In a game that was competitive other than that, FHS was the first to substitute and the hosts responded in kind shortly thereafter.