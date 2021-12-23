Freedom boys withstand Patton rally for 82-71 rivalry win

This season didn’t produce Patton’s first-ever win against the Freedom boys basketball team, but it did provide a couple of high-intensity, memorable games between the crosstown rivals.
Following up Dec. 3’s double-overtime thriller on the west side of Morganton, a 76-74 Patriots home win, Freedom on Wednesday night on Enola Road built a double-digit lead and watched it nearly evaporate before taking control again and securing an 82-71 win, moving to 28-0 all-time in the series with its familiar foe.
FHS’ advantage was 25-12 after a quarter and 39-28 at halftime, but the third was Patton’s.
After Freedom (6-2) built its biggest lead of the game at 18 points off a Trey Ledford 3-pointer assisted by Zion Thomas, the hosts drew within four with an 18-4 run to close out the quarter, with all but one point coming from the senior duo of Connor Rudisill and Waylon Rutherford.
Rutherford also earned a trip to the foul line to open the fourth quarter and knocked down both bonus shots, making it a two-point game with 6:53 to play.
Enter Amore Connelly and Dyson Dellinger.
Trading cues with Rudisill and Rutherford, the Patriots’ freshman-junior pair scored 21 of Freedom’s next 23 points during a run that extended the lead back out as much as 14 and kept it in double-digits at 11 with 1:47 left on the clock.
Dellinger started off the game-preserving stand with a 3-pointer off a Thomas assist. Then, after a Thomas basket, Connelly hammered home a dunk and Dellinger put one in off a dish from Connelly to make it 62-52 Pats at the 5:03 mark.
Connelly then earned back-to-back and-one baskets — the second one off a steal and another thunderous dunk — before Dellinger responded to a Patton 3 with another trey for a 71-57 lead.
After four straight free throws from Patton’s Rutherford and Kaden Bostian trimmed the lead down to single digits, Connelly scored four straight himself with a 2 for 2 trip to the foul line and a drive to the basket and layup for a 76-65 lead.
Rudisill gave the Panthers (7-3) one last hurrah with five straight points, capped by a pickpocket basket with 1:34 left to make it 76-70, but Freedom did just enough at the free throw line — 6 of 10 combined from Dellinger, Thomas and Braden Vance — over the final 1:12 to salt it away.
“I trusted my teammates and my teammates trusted me, so I went in and scored,” Connelly said. “We played good ‘D’ and were all-around getting buckets.”
Added FHS coach Clint Zimmerman: “I hope that everybody understands that he’s doing that for us. He’s not doing that for him He’s really bought into that. He’s a willing passer. He, tonight, took the game over from within the system. He had a really good second half, but I thought that was as good of a team win as we’ve had as far as everybody contributing.”
While Freedom reached its needed threshold from the stripe, missed foul shots were the main area of regret after the game for Patton, which went just 20 of 35 from the line.
PHS also was unable to take advantage of significant foul trouble for Freedom — Connelly, Ledford, Drew Costello and Philly Harris were all relegated to the bench by the end — and, unfortunately for the hosts, countered it with a high foul count of its own.
Connelly picked up his third foul with 4:13 left in the second quarter, Costello joined him with a trio of infractions before halftime and Harris was gone before the midpoint of the third quarter, but FHS had enough in reserve to solve the problem.
“Every single day, (all 12 players) all practice the same way,” Zimmerman said. “So, they’re all ready when they get the opportunity. Everybody gets their number called every night, and that’s just sports. When you’re prepared with all 12 guys every single night the same way, then you’re ready to go.”
Highlights off the bench included Dellinger’s stellar night, but also a seven-rebound performance from Gavin McNaughton and key minutes from players like Vance and Kaden Lytle.
“People were just going in (the game) and being tough,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve struggled rebounding the ball from the wing. They’ve been challenged to do that. Gavin was as tough tonight as I’ve ever seen him. He found that inner toughness and did a great job on the boards.”
Connelly (24 points), Dellinger (18), Harris (15) and Thomas (11) were in double digits for FHS.
For Patton, Rudisill and Rutherford tied for game-high honors with 25 points as they paved the way for the Panthers to make it a competitive game again down the stretch.
“I thought we played with a lot of guts to come back from down 18 and get it back to two points,” said Patton coach Dennis Brittain. “The kids were fighting back and kept digging to give us a chance to win.”
The game also marked the highly anticipated PHS debut of towering sophomore transfer Brayden Crump, who was coming off a long rehab from a knee injury. He battled through some rust and finished with 10 points off the bench before fouling out with 2:58 to go.
“It’s just one day at a time right now with him,” Brittain said. “He’s just now gotten back to where he feels like he can try to play a little bit. We’ll see how everything goes and how the knee responds. Hopefully, he’ll be a part of things moving forward and make a big difference for us.”
GIRLS
Freedom 44, Patton 30
The Lady Patriots (8-1) held the host Lady Panthers (0-10) to just one point in the first quarter and kept them without a field goal until the 5:55 mark of the third quarter to win comfortably even minus hurt starters Christena Rhone and Sydnie Demiter, and while also losing fill-in starter Amighty Walker to an injury early in the game.
In all, 17 of Patton’s 30 points came from the foul line. That mark was 23 of 44 for Freedom.
In her first game back at PHS after playing three years for the Lady Panthers, senior post Zakiah King led the Lady Patriots with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.
“I just knew that I had to be more aggressive,” King said. “With the players we lost, we had to do different combinations of people. Players (off the bench) really had to step up.”
Stevee McGee (10 points) and Statlee McGee and Haven Gladden (five apiece) helped lead FHS.
Hayley Caraway (seven points), Savanna Pinkerton (six), Kierra Teeters (six) and Cierra Lail (five) led Patton.
JV BOYS
Freedom 51, Patton 43
The JV Patriots (6-2) saw a double-digit lead whittled down late, but held on for the road win thanks to 12 points from Jaylin Michaux and nine more from Cody Bollinger.
The JV Panthers (4-5) were led by 10 points apiece from Haidyn Hartman and Tylar Johnson.
JV GIRLS
Patton 36, Freedom 28
The JV Lady Panthers (6-3) won at home behind 15 points from Jenaya Johnson and nine more from Bailey Dooley.
Leading the JV Lady Patriots (2-6) were led by Emily Kania (14) and Natalie Tankersly (eight).
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.