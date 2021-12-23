Freedom boys withstand Patton rally for 82-71 rivalry win

While Freedom reached its needed threshold from the stripe, missed foul shots were the main area of regret after the game for Patton, which went just 20 of 35 from the line.

PHS also was unable to take advantage of significant foul trouble for Freedom — Connelly, Ledford, Drew Costello and Philly Harris were all relegated to the bench by the end — and, unfortunately for the hosts, countered it with a high foul count of its own.

Connelly picked up his third foul with 4:13 left in the second quarter, Costello joined him with a trio of infractions before halftime and Harris was gone before the midpoint of the third quarter, but FHS had enough in reserve to solve the problem.

“Every single day, (all 12 players) all practice the same way,” Zimmerman said. “So, they’re all ready when they get the opportunity. Everybody gets their number called every night, and that’s just sports. When you’re prepared with all 12 guys every single night the same way, then you’re ready to go.”

Highlights off the bench included Dellinger’s stellar night, but also a seven-rebound performance from Gavin McNaughton and key minutes from players like Vance and Kaden Lytle.