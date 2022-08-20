Freedom can’t keep pace with explosive Crest offense

After one game, the Freedom football team has a building block for the rest of the season, even if that contest was a loss.

“The beauty of playing a good team is a good team is going to expose your weaknesses,” Freedom coach Justin Hawn said after the host Patriots’ 40-22 season-opening loss to nonconference Crest at home on Friday night. “We didn’t execute very well, so bad things happened.”

The Patriots ran into a Crest offense directed by junior quarterback Ny’tavious Huskey. Huskey threw three touchdown passes, all to Javarius Green, including a pair covering 46 and 57 yards. In all, Huskey completed 18 of 27 passes for 290 yards, including a 14-yard scoring strike to Green to end the game’s opening drive.

On the Patriots’ ensuing possession, a fumble at the Freedom 15-yard-line set the table for Huskey again. This time, he ended the drive with a 10-yard run, giving the Chargers a 12-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter.

“He’s a very talented kid,” Hawn said. “We knew that coming in. He’s better than we thought, and that’s saying a lot because we thought very highly of him.”

In contrast, the Patriots passed for only 45 yards and had to rely heavily on the running game. B.G. Hampton, with 158 yards on 19 carries, and quarterback Jaylen Barnett, with 100 yards on 16 tries, led the Patriots’ 290-yard ground attack.

Barnett interrupted Crest’s attack with a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

However, the Chargers responded to the Patriots with Aiden Carson’s 19-yard touchdown run and Huskey’s 46- and 57-yard touchdown passes to Green before Hampton rumbled 25 yards to pull the Patriots within 32-14 at halftime.

“B.G. ran hard,” Hawn said. “He’s a load to bring down.”

The Patriots pulled within 32-22 early in the fourth quarter on Barnett’s 17-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run.

The Chargers then milked four minutes off the clock with a 68-yard drive capped by Carson’s second touchdown, a 12-yard run.

Underclassman Jaiden Belin added 36 yards on six carries for Freedom. Barnett completed 6 of 9 passes and was intercepted once. Sacred Baylor led FHS in receiving with 30 yards on four receptions.

Freedom will remain home in Week 2 to face archrival East Burke in Fat Friday XLVIII, another non-league, intra-county game.