Freedom, Draughn football season-openers moved up to Thursday
  • Updated
football

Freedom's season- and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-opener at St. Stephens originally scheduled for Friday has been moved up one day to Thursday, the school announced, as has Draughn's opening Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game at home with West Iredell.

Both games still will be 7 p.m. kickoffs in Hickory and Valdese.

A chance of rain and snow is in the weather forecast for Friday. The Bunker Hill at Hibriten matchup in the NWFAC also already has been moved up to Thursday.

